Writing Instrument Market Share Will Hit USD 18.1 Billion By 2032 Growth With Recent Trends & Demand

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The major driving factor for significant growth in demand for writing instrument market is due to the rapid increase in literacy rates among under-developed and developing economies such as Brazil, Africa, India, and China. As a result of developing nations such as India and China actively investing in primary and university educational programs to meet the demands of a rapidly expanding millennial population, the growth is expected to continue to be focused in developing nations, mostly in the Asia-Pacific and other developing regions.

The writing instrument market was valued at $11.7 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $18.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Key findings of the study

By product type, the pen segment led in terms of the market share in 2022 in the Writing Instrument Market. However, the coloring instrument segment is the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

By end user, the student segment accounts for about one-third of the market share and is expected to gain traction during the forecast period.

By price point, the economic segment led in terms of the market share in 2022, the premium segment is fastest growing segment in the forecasted period.

By distribution channel, the other segment is holding one-third of the market share. However, the online sales channel segment is anticipated to gain traction during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global market and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players: -

Faber-Castell

Linc Pen and Plastics Private Limited

Mitsubishi Pencil Co., Ltd.

Flair Writing Industries Limited

Hindustan Pencils Private Limited

Shanghai M&G Stationery Inc.

Pentel Co., Ltd.

Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt. Ltd.

BIC USA Inc. (BIC)

Newell brands

Caran d'Ache

A. T. Cross Co. LLC.

Tombow Pencil Co.

Ltd., Zebra Co., Ltd.

KOKUYO Co., Ltd.

Crayola, LLC

