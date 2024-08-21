Financing Fundamental Human Rights - Mobility Trust Group Receives Prestigious B Corp Certification

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobility Trust, a pioneer in disability finance, is proud to announce it has become a Certified B Corporation. The company provides financing solutions for assistive products nationwide. In 2018, the United Nations declared access to these technologies as a fundamental human right. Mobility Trust joins nearly 8,000 Certified B Corps in 93 countries, forming a global community of businesses committed to the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility.

The B Corp Certification is a testament to Mobility Trust's commitment to impacting the accessibility needs of the community. Facilitated by B Lab, Mobility Trust underwent an extensive review of its environmental and social practices and policies. The assessment measures and verifies several impact areas, including the environment, employees, community, and customers. B Corp certification is evidence that Mobility Trust exemplifies strong corporate governance, social responsibility, and sustainability standards. The company was certified along with its affiliate and Emerging Community Development Financial Institution, Mobility Credit Acceptance.

"Certification is truly an award for the entire community of people living with disabilities," said Craig A. Baker, President and Founder at Mobility Trust. "We are humbled to be recognized alongside elite companies like Patagonia, TOMS, and Ben & Jerry's. We work every day to make the world more accessible and this achievement will help advance our mission."

Mobility Trust has developed targeted financial educational content to build strong money management skills and offers customer service in over 250 languages.

About Mobility Trust Group:

Mobility Trust is a national lender, operating from offices in Richmond, VA, Providence RI, and West Palm Beach, FL. The company finances essential assistive technology equipment, accessible vehicles, and home modifications to support critical accessibility needs of people living with mobility limitations. The Mobility Trust Group works to create a more diverse, inclusive, and just society where everyone has the chance to access life and all that it offers. To learn more visit, .

About B Lab:

B Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. Our global network creates standards, policies, tools, and programs for business, and certifies companies - known as B Corps - who are leading the way. To learn more and join the movement, visit .

SOURCE Mobility Trust Group