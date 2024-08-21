Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger condemn Ukraine for backing terrorism in Sahel

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger formally petitioned the president of the UN Security Council, demanding condemnation of what they describe as the Ukrainian government’s "open and assumed support for international terrorism," specifically in the Sahel region of Africa. This request comes in response to recent statements by Ukrainian officials suggesting Ukraine's involvement in by Tuareg separatist rebels. These attacks, which occurred in late July in the northeastern village of Tinzawaten near the Algerian border, resulted in significant casualties among Malian soldiers.



In a joint letter, the foreign ministers of the three nations expressed their astonishment at the admissions made by Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukrainian military intelligence. Yusov reportedly acknowledged Ukraine's involvement in what was described as "cowardly, barbaric, and criminal attacks" between July 24 and 26. The letter also cites corroboration by Yurii Pyvovarov, Ukraine’s ambassador to Senegal, which they argue confirms the disturbing claims made by Yusov.



The letter accuses the Ukrainian government of providing direct support to terrorist activities in Africa, specifically in the Sahel region. It argues that these actions not only constitute foreign interference but also violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the petitioning states, amounting to clear aggression and support for international terrorism. The letter urges the Security Council to implement "appropriate measures" against what it terms "subversive actions" that bolster terrorist groups in the region.



The three Sahelian countries, which are under military rule and have recently formed the Confederation of Sahel States, have already taken diplomatic steps in response. Mali and Niger severed diplomatic ties with Ukraine earlier this month, following the controversial remarks by Ukrainian military officials. The Tinzawaten area has been a focal point of conflict between separatist forces and the Malian military for the past decade, exacerbating the region's instability.

