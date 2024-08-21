Hearclear Partners With Neuberg Diagnostics To Create Integrated Hearing Care Ecosystem

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 21st August, 2024: HearClear, a startup providing advanced hearing care solutions, has entered into partnership with Neuberg Diagnostics, (a pan-India diagnostic chain with 250+ lab networks in India). With the collaboration, the brand will establish an integrated hearing care ecosystem at Neuberg Diagnostics centers across the length and breadth of the country.



In order to mark the beginning of the collaboration, HearClear and Neuberg Diagnostics recently came up with a new in Raipur. This clinic will help in offering enhanced hearing care solutions and comprehensive diagnostic services to people of the region.



The association comes as part of HearClear's plan to serve a broader audience base suffering from hearing impairment. To drive awareness and give treatment, the brand will be setting up an auditory diagnostic space within the facility of Neuberg Diagnostics to conduct tests under the supervision of expert audiologists. Fortifying the partnership further, Neuberg Diagnostics will be listing HearClear as its audiometry partner across the website and mobile apps for providing comprehensive hearing diagnostics and hearing aids to the customers.



To maximize the output of the collaboration, HearClear will also be representing the camps and on ground activities conducted by Neuberg Diagnostics as their hearing partner.



Speaking on the occasion, Vineet Narang, the Founder & Managing Director of HearClear India said,“The collaboration with Neuberg Diagnostics is a positive step towards establishing a strong foothold of HearClear in the market. Opening the gateway for tapping the existing audience base of Neuberg Diagnostics, it will help us in improving the accessibility to assisting patients and provide them with the best treatment for hearing loss. At the same time, it will help us in creating awareness around the importance of seeking timelytreatment for hearing problems.”



Elaborating on the partnership, Vishal Dutta, Center Director, Neuberg Diagnostic, said,“By entering into partnership with HearClear, we aspire to expand our offering to our audience base. At Neuberg, we offer a wide range of tests, and understanding that a healthy ear is imperative for ensuring the overall being of the person, we are glad to have HearClear in this journey. By having HearClear services in our facility showcases our commitment to provide holistic diagnosis of the patient.”

