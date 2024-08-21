Panasonic Industrial Devices Division Unveils Cutting-Edge Factory Automation Solution For Indian Oems

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, August 21, 2024: The Industrial Devices Division (INDD) of Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND), a leading diversified company introduced a comprehensive suite of factory solutions comprising of a Function Integrated Type HL-G2 SERIES - Laser Sensor, Motion Controller GM1, and Minas A7 servo systems at the recently held Automation 2024, Mumbai. These components together form a robust automation solution designed to meet the evolved needs of modern industrial automation leading to better operation and control of equipment, eliminate errors and improve overall safety, efficiency, and productivity.



Commenting during the launch, Mr. Narayan Kumar, Divisional Director, Industrial Devices Division (INDD), Panasonic Life Solutions India said,“Panasonic Industrial Devices Division is dedicated to empowering Indian manufacturers with cutting-edge automation solutions that help reduce downtime and enhance effectiveness. To address the new-age technology demands of the industry, we have taken a solution-led approach by combining our cutting-edge devices and components that are HL-G2 SERIES, GM1 Motion Controller, and the AI-powered MINAS A7 Servo Systems. These offer high precision and real-time capabilities, significantly improving product quality, production efficiency, and overall operational performance. By providing highly accurate measurements, the sensor helps manufacturers meet stringent quality standards while enabling real-time process adjustments that minimize waste and maximize output. These automated solutions find applications across diverse industries such as semiconductor manufacturing, electronic components mounting machines, machine tools, packaging and warehouse automation industry to name a few. It can help enterprises advance their digital transformation journey while driving the larger Make-in-India agenda too.”



Panasonic's HL-G2 Series high-accuracy laser displacement sensors offer exceptional accuracy of up to 0.5 μm and can perform measurements at high speeds, up to 10,000 times per second, making them suitable for a fast-paced industrial environment. With a range of 20 mm to 1,000 mm, the HL-G2 Series has versatile capability to handle a wide variety of tasks. The compact and durable design of these sensors allows for seamless integration into various industrial setups, even in harsh environments. The application includes precision measurement in quality control processes, such as inspecting small components in electronics manufacturing, as well as integration into automated systems for real-time monitoring and control, thereby enhancing production line efficiency. Additionally, these are well-suited for robotic applications that require accurate distance and position measurements, and they also find use in the medical field for non-contact measurement tasks, ensuring high levels of precision and safety.



The new motion controller - GM1 having RTEX/EtherCAT communication support offers synchronized torque control for up to 32 axes and integrates multiple functions such as positioning, network modules, I/O modules, and a high-frequency counter, all within a compact, space-saving design. This "all-in-one" solution reduces cabinet space and provides quick response times as low as 0.5ms, making it ideal for demanding applications. The GM1 includes two independent Ethernet ports, a high-speed counter, PWM output channels, and a memory slot for SD cards. The controller is equipped with Application Function Blocks (AFB) for easy setup and reduced programming time, along with a programming tool based on Codesys IEC 61131-3 automation software. Additionally, GM1 supports Industry 4.0 integration with OPC UA client and server functions. The GM1 is particularly suited for applications requiring high precision and speed, such as press-fitting, molding, printing, and packaging machines. It is fully compatible with Panasonic's existing automation portfolio, including controllers, motors, and the MINAS A6 and A7 servo systems.



The MINAS A7 Servo Systems are advanced motors equipped with AI technology, designed to automate precise tuning-a task previously requiring expert human intervention. MINAS A7 equipped with precAIse TUNING (AI-based automated tuning) offers ultraprecise positioning accuracy through simple initial settings that can reduce operation time by up to 90% compared to manual tuning. Along with MINAS A7, MINAS CZ1 Global and MINAS A6SC series motors were recently launched in Indian Market. All three servo systems have been designed to enhance productivity of machines, people, and applications by adapting quickly and intuitively.



Additionally, the Industrial Devices Division (INDD) also showcased their complete range of Automation devices and components at the Automation Expo 2024 ranging from sensors, servo motors, trolley ducts, PLC solutions and Laser Markers.





About the Panasonic Group



Founded in 1918, and today a global leader in developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, industry, communications, and energy sectors worldwide, the Panasonic Group switched to an operating company system on April 1, 2022 with Panasonic Holdings Corporation serving as a holding company and eight companies positioned under its umbrella. The Group reported consolidated net sales of 8,496.4 billion yen for the year ended March 31, 2024.

