Qatar Airways acquires 25 percent stake in Airlink in South Africa to strengthen operations in Africa

(MENAFN) Qatar Airways has announced its intention to acquire a 25 percent stake in South Africa's Airlink, a strategic move aimed at enhancing both airlines' services and expanding their passenger reach across Africa. During a joint press conference in Doha, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Badr Mohammed Al Meer and Airlink CEO Roger Foster highlighted that this investment is set to improve flight availability for Qatar Airways traveling to various African cities. The partnership is expected to facilitate Airlink's growth into new markets within the continent, although the airline has no plans to expand beyond Africa.



Currently, Airlink serves over 45 destinations across 15 African countries. While the specific financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed, Al Meer emphasized that the deal is pending regulatory approval before it can be finalized. This investment is part of Qatar Airways' broader strategy, which includes holding minority stakes in major international carriers such as International Airlines Group, LATAM Airlines, Cathay Pacific Airways, and China Southern Airlines. The airline is also negotiating a minority stake in RwandAir and had previously agreed with the Rwandan government to take a majority interest in a new international airport project in Rwanda. Airlink and Qatar Airways already have a codeshare agreement in place, allowing each airline to offer tickets for the other's flights.



MENAFN21082024000045015682ID1108585212