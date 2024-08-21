French forward Georginio Rutter signs 5-year contract with Brighton

(MENAFN) French forward Georginio Rutter has officially signed with Brighton & Hove Albion, securing a five-year contract with the club, pending a work permit approval. The announcement was made on Monday, marking a significant move for the 22-year-old striker as he joins the side.



Brighton’s head coach, Fabian Hurzeler, expressed enthusiasm about Rutter's arrival, highlighting his potential to captivate fans with his performances. Hurzeler noted that Rutter's talent was evident during his time at Hoffenheim in Germany and further showcased while playing for Leeds United last season. The coach is eager to integrate Rutter into the team and is looking forward to collaborating with him.



Rutter's recent stint with Leeds United saw him score eight goals and provide 18 assists across 66 appearances, reflecting his contribution to the team’s attacking efforts. His career also includes previous spells at Rennes and Hoffenheim, where he developed his skills and gained valuable experience in European football.



This transfer represents a strategic addition for Brighton & Hove Albion, with Rutter bringing a blend of youth and experience to the squad. The club anticipates that his abilities will enhance their attacking options and contribute to their success in the Premier League.

