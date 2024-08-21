Putin, Kadyrov visit Chechen troops, new mosque amid escalating conflict with Ukraine

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir and Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov conducted a rare visit to Chechnya, marking Putin's first trip to the region in 13 years. The visit came as Russia continues its efforts to repel Ukrainian forces from the Kursk region, following their recent significant incursion. During his unannounced visit, Putin inspected Chechen and volunteers stationed in the area and addressed them at the Russian Special Forces University in Gudermes. He praised the troops for their bravery and commitment, emphasizing the distinction between training and real combat, and underscoring the importance of defending their homeland.



In a separate meeting, Kadyrov reported to Putin that Chechnya has deployed over 47,000 troops to Ukraine since the conflict began, including approximately 19,000 volunteers. This deployment comes amidst ongoing tensions, with the U.S. having previously imposed sanctions on Kadyrov for alleged human rights violations and his role in mobilizing Chechen forces. Putin reiterated Russia's resolve to counter what he described as criminal activities by Ukrainian forces, asserting that they will be met with punishment.



Additionally, Putin's visit included a stop at the newly constructed Jesus Christ Mosque in Grozny. Accompanied by Kadyrov and other local officials, Putin toured the mosque, which features two floors and a capacity for 5,000 worshippers. Kadyrov expressed his gratitude to Putin for supporting religious and cultural values, highlighting the importance of preserving traditional family values and protecting religious sentiments.



