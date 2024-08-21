RTI International Selected To Receive Federal Funding For Technology To Convert Renewable Energy To Liquids

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonprofit research institute

RTI International announced today that it has been selected to receive funding from the U.S. Department of Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) to develop new technologies that help expand power.

The funding is part of the Grid-free Renewable Energy Enabling New Ways to Economical Liquids and Long-term Storage (GREENWELLS) program, which aims to harness renewable energy sources like wind and solar to produce liquids for sustainable fuels or chemicals.

"The energy transition will require all sectors to work together to design unique solutions," said Sameer Parvathikar , Ph.D., director, renewable energy and energy storage at RTI. "We are looking forward to demonstrating novel advances in technology and engineering for e-methanol production. Deploying these technologies will reduce barriers for renewables deployment and industrial use."

In partnership with Casale, SA, RTI will demonstrate a next-generation e-methanol production process using renewable energy from wind and solar, along with captured carbon dioxide and hydrogen. This will be done on a scale relevant to real-world engineering. The process includes advanced, affordable catalysts, a new type of reactor that can handle variable energy input, patented strategies for managing and optimizing operations, and a global tool for optimizing plant design to ensure the production of e-methanol is economically feasible.

"Casale is excited to be a part of the project,"

stated

Michal Bialkowski,

Ph.D.,

head of Casale's

research and development. "We view

it as a chance to showcase our dedication to delivering a versatile e-methanol process that incorporates cutting-edge loop control and innovative internal designs."

RTI was also awarded an ARPA-E project in 2021 , which integrated advanced ammonia production and utilization technologies to demonstrate use in real-world conditions along with technology partner Casale.

RTI has a team of highly trained engineers, scientists, and project managers dedicated to innovation in energy, who conduct research in the dedicated Energy Technology Development Facility based at the institute's headquarters in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. It is the only privately-owned energy pilot laboratory in the state and one of the few in the United States. This lab provides the physical space and support infrastructure to demonstrate energy process technologies at the transition from bench to pilot scale. The team hosts scale-up projects funded by government clients and commercial partners, including startups, demonstrating potential industrial applications of technologies such as carbon capture, catalytic biomass pyrolysis and methane conversion.

