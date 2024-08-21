Ivory Coast health authorities report first death from mpox

(MENAFN) Ivory Coast health authorities reported a troubling surge in mpox cases on Tuesday, with the total number of confirmed cases rising to 28, including one fatality. This increase marks a significant escalation from the six cases initially reported on August 1. The National Public Hygiene Institute (INHP) has been actively monitoring the situation, with some cases and the death occurring in the country's economic capital, Abidjan. Ongoing tests aim to determine the specific strain of the virus responsible for this outbreak.



Dr. Daouda Coulibaly from INHP addressed the situation, assuring that it does not currently pose a major alarm. He described the outbreak as an early-phase epidemic, noting that there is no substantial rise in the number of cases at this moment. To manage the situation effectively, health authorities are intensifying their surveillance and control measures, including identifying and isolating contacts of confirmed cases to prevent further spread.



The mpox cases detected in Ivory Coast this year are of the clade 2 subtype, which was prevalent during the 2022 outbreak. This subtype is distinct from the more severe and contagious clade 1b, which has been responsible for numerous deaths and significant concern in other regions such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, and Sweden. The World Health Organization (WHO) recently declared mpox a global public health emergency due to the severity of the clade 1b strain, which has caused over 500 deaths in DR Congo this year.



In response to the outbreak, Ivory Coast is strengthening its public health measures, focusing on breaking the transmission chains of the virus and ensuring rigorous contact tracing and isolation practices. The goal is to mitigate the spread of mpox and manage the outbreak effectively while safeguarding public health.

