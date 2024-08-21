Iifa Utsavam 2024 Unveils Nominations, Honoring The Diversity Of South Indian Cinema!

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) THE MULTIFACETED SOUTH INDIAN CINEMATIC EXTRAVAGANZA- IIFA UTSAVAM 2024 ANNOUNCES ITS NOMINATIONS CELEBRATING CINEMA OF THE SOUTH- WITH ITS FOCUS ON TAMIL, TELUGU, MALAYALAM, AND KANNADA INDUSTRIES

Setting a high benchmark, Ponniyin Selvan: II leads the IIFA Utsavam 2024 nominations with an extraordinary 13 nods in the Tamil categories.

Following closely, Everyone Is A Hero in the Malayalam nominations and Kaatera in the Kannada Film Nominations each stand out with an impressive 11 nominations.

Jailer follows in the Tamil nominations with 10 nods, while Dasara dominates the Telugu nominations with an equally remarkable 10.

In the Kannada categories, Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side A secures 9 nominations, Kousalya Supraja Rama 8 and Tagarupalya earning 7 nominations.

IIFA UTSAVAM 2024 TAMIL FILM INDUSTRY NOMINATIONS

In the Tamil nominations, Ponniyin Selvan: II leads with a remarkable 13 nominations, setting the bar high. Jailer follows closely with 10 nominations, while Viduthalai Part I and Maamannan both secure 7 nods each. Leo earns 4 nominations, and Chithha receives 3. Notably, Good Night, Maaveeran, Ayothi, Mark Antony, and Farhana each garner 2 nominations, highlighting a diverse and competitive field of Tamil cinema.





IIFA UTSAVAM 2024 TELUGU FILM INDUSTRY NOMINATIONS



Dasara dominates the Telugu nominations with an impressive 10 nods, while Hi Nanna follows with 6. Bhagavanth Kesari and Baby each earn 4 nominations, and Salaar: Part 1 - Cease Fire garners 3. In a standout moment, Nani shines with two nominations in the Performance in a Leading Role (Male) category for his exceptional work in Dasara and Hi Nanna.

IIFA UTSAVAM 2024 MALAYALAM FILM INDUSTRY NOMINATIONS



In the Malayalam nominations, Everyone Is A Hero stands out with an impressive 11 nominations. Romancham and Family each receive 5 nominations, while Neru, Kannur Squad, and Kaathal The Core each earn 4 nominations. Valatty and Thuramukham each secure 3 nominations, and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam and Iratta each garner 2 nominations. Notably, megastar of Indian cinema, Mammootty, receives dual nominations for Performance in a Leading Role (Male) for his exceptional work in Kaathal The Core and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.

IIFA UTSAVAM 2024 KANNADA FILM INDUSTRY NOMINATIONS

In the Kannada Film Industry Nominations, Kaatera leads the pack with 11 nominations, followed closely by Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side A, securing 9 nominations.

Kousalya Supraja Rama receiving 8, and Tagarupalya earned 7 nominations, while Ghost and Kaiva received 3 nominations each. Additionally, Toby, Aachar & Co., Shivaji Surathkal 2, and Hostel Hudugaru Bekagidhare each garnered 2 nominations.

21st August 2024: Celebrating the achievements of South Indian Cinema and highlighting the excellence of the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries, IIFA Utsavam 2024 announces the complete list of Popular Category Nominations. Bringing together stars of South Indian cinema, global dignitaries, media influencers, and movie enthusiasts from around the world, IIFA Utsavam 2024 sets the stage for forging powerful connections and partnerships. This prestigious event promises to be a pivotal opportunity for networking, collaboration, and celebration among the visionary luminaries who have shaped the global entertainment landscape.

Completing the Popular Award categories, the IIFA Utsavam 2024 nominations encompass a broad spectrum, celebrating the rich diversity of South Indian cinema. Categories include Best Picture, Direction, Performance in a Leading Role (Male and Female), Performance in a Supporting Role (Male and Female), Performance in a Negative Role, Music Direction, Lyrics, and Playback Singer (Male and Female).

IIFA Utsavam celebration underscores the rich reservoir of talent of the four major South Indian film industries-Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada- each of which has made a lasting impression on Indian cinema.

Discover the full list of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada film industry nominees for IIFA Utsavam 2024:

IIFA UTSAVAM 2024 - TAMIL FILM INDUSTRY NOMINATIONS

Best Picture



Elred Kumar- Viduthalai Part 1

M. Shenbagamurthy, R Arjun Durai-Maamannan

Mani Ratnam, Subaskaran-Ponniyin Selvan: II Sun TV Network Limited-Jailer

Direction



R Manthira Moorthy-Ayothi

Nelson- Jailer

Karthik Subbaraj- Jigarthanda DoubleX

Vetri Maaran- Viduthalai Part 1

Lokesh Kanagaraj-Leo Mani Ratnam-Ponniyin Selvan: II

Performance in a Leading Role (Female)



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan- Ponniyin Selvan: II

Aishwarya Rajesh-Farhana

Trisha Krishnan- Ponniyin Selvan: II

Shraddha Srinath-Irugapatru

Nayanthara-Annapoorani Keerthy Suresh-Maamannan

Performance in a Leading Role (Male)



Rajinikanth-Jailer

Sivakarthikeyan-Maaveeran

Vikram-Ponniyin Selvan: II

Karthi- Ponniyin Selvan: II

Soori-Viduthalai Part I Siddharth-Chithha

Performance in a Supporting Role (Female)



Saritha-Maaveeran

Sahasra Shre-

Chithha

Raichal Rabecca-Good Night

Aishwarya Lekshmi- Ponniyin Selvan: II Ramya Krishnan-Jailer

Performance in a Supporting Role (Male)



R. Sarath Kumar- Ponniyin Selvan: II

Gautham Vasudev Menon

Viduthalai Part I

Azhagam Perumal-Maamannan

Jayaram- Ponniyin Selvan: II Redin Kingsley-Mark Antony

Performance in a Negative Role



S. J. Suryah-Mark Antony

Selvaraghavan-Farhana

Arjun Sarja-Leo

Fahadh Faasil-Maamannan Vinayakan-Jailer

Music Direction



Anirudh-Jailer V Kumar-Aneethi

AR Rahman- Ponniyin Selvan: II

Ilaiyaraaja-Viduthalai Part I Dhibu Ninan Thomas, Santhosh Narayanan-Chithha

Lyrics



Ilango Krishnan, Film- Ponniyin Selvan: II, Song-Veera Raja Veera

Super Subu, Film-Jailer, Song-Hukum - Thalaivar Alappara

Yugabharathi, Film-Maamannan, Song-Nenjame Nenjame

Ilaiyaraaja, Film-Viduthalai Part I, Song-Kaattumalli Vishnu Edavan, Film-Leo, Song-Naa Ready

Playback Singer (Male)



Sean Roldan, Film-Good Night, Song-Naan Gaali

Anirudh Ravichander, Film-Jailer, Song-Hukum - Thalaivar Alappara

Vijay Yesudas, Film-Maamannan, Song-Nenjame Nenjame

Anirudh Ravichander, Film-Leo, Song-Badass

Vishal Mishra, Fim-Jailer, Song-Rathamaarey Haricharan, Film- Ponniyin Selvan: II, Song-Chinnanjiru Nilave

Playback Singer (Female)



Shakthisree Gopalan, Film- Ponniyin Selvan: II, Song-Aga Naga

Shweta Mohan, Film-Vaathi, Song-Vaa Vaathi

Ananya Bhat, Film-Viduthalai Part I, Song-Kaattumalli

Shakthisree Gopalan, Film-Maamannan, Song-Nenjame Nenjame Shilpa Rao, Film- Jailer, Song-Kaavaalaa



