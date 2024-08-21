Australia approves world's largest solar project to boost green energy leadership

(MENAFN) The Australian government has given the green light to an ambitious plan to construct a massive solar power plant in the country's Northern Territory, which is set to become the largest solar power region globally. Environment Minister Tanja Plibersek announced that this monumental project would generate enough electricity to power three million homes, highlighting Australia's growing commitment to energy. The project, known as the Sanctuary, will encompass 12,000 hectares of solar panels and batteries. In its later stages, the plant will be connected via a submarine cable to Singapore, enabling Australia to export clean energy to the Southeast Asian nation. Plibersek emphasized that this development would position Australia as a world leader in green energy.



The Sanctuary project is backed by tech billionaire and environmental advocate Mike Cannon-Brookes, and it is expected to provide four gigawatt hours of electricity for domestic use. Additionally, the project will export two gigawatt hours of electricity to Singapore, marking a significant step in Australia's transition to renewable energy sources. Despite being one of the world's largest exporters of coal and gas, Australia has faced severe impacts from climate change, including intense heat waves, floods, and wildfires. Although Australians have shown considerable enthusiasm for installing solar panels on their homes, the nation's progress towards embracing renewable energy has been slow, with successive governments reluctant to fully commit to green alternatives. In 2022, renewable energy sources accounted for only 32 percent of Australia's total electricity supply, while coal remained dominant, generating 47 percent of the country's electricity consumption, according to the latest government data. The Sanctuary project represents a significant shift towards reducing Australia's reliance on fossil fuels and mitigating the effects of climate change.



MENAFN21082024000045015682ID1108584875