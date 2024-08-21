Special Operations Forces Show How They Destroy Russian Pontoon Crossings In Kursk Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Special Operations Forces of the armed forces of Ukraine have demonstrated the joint work of drone operators and units of the Defence Forces to detect and destroy Russian pontoons, bridges, weapons and equipment in the Kursk region.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
According to the Command, the video shows the effective destruction of enemy engineering equipment in the Kursk region by operators of the 8th Special Forces Regiment named after Prince Iziaslav Mstyslavych.
It also demonstrates the detection and correction of HIMARS fire on Russian bridges and pontoon crossings.
In addition, together with the Defence Forces, the concentration of equipment, field weapons , fuel and lubricants, electronic warfare complex, and 152-mm D-20 cannon of the Russian troops were hit and destroyed.
As reported by Ukrinform, on 20 August, Ukrainian troops continued to advance along the entire frontline in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation and recently made additional advances in the Kursk direction.
