ACASS Appoints Paul Ludick As Sales Director, Africa, To Leverage Growing Demand For Business Aviation Services

ACASS appoints Paul Ludick as Sales Director, Africa

ACASS, a Montreal-based leader in business support services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Ludick as Sales Director, Africa

- Robert Habjanic, Vice President Sales AfricaMONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With over 26 years of experience in aviation, Mr. Ludick brings a wealth of expertise in aircraft sales and acquisitions, guiding clients from initial inquiry through delivery and beyond. His previous senior management roles include CEO of ExecuJet Aviation Nigeria and Sales Director at Luxaviation ExecuJet in South Africa. He holds a Master's of Science in Air Transport from Cranfield University and a Private Pilot's License (PPL-A). Mr. Ludick is also the co-author of an award-winning aviation safety book.“ACASS has been deeply committed to the African market for decades,” said Robert Habjanic, ACASS Vice President of Sales, Africa.“Having someone like Paul, who intimately understands the region's complexities, is invaluable. His extensive experience with leading players in the African market positions us to further expand our reach and continue our growth in the region.”ACASS is a leading provider of highly customized support services for business aviation worldwide. Since 1994, ACASS has been empowering leaders and visionaries to own their journeys with world-class expertise and best-in-class services, including sales and acquisitions, flight crew staffing, aircraft management, leasing, and charter. Headquartered in Montreal, ACASS has a regional presence across the globe.

