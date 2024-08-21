Russia Downs Drones In Major Ukrainian Drone Attack On Moscow, Mayor Claims

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Russian officials have announced that Moscow, the capital of Russia, has been the target of widespread Ukrainian drone attacks, marking an unprecedented escalation since the beginning of the conflict between the two countries.

According to the Associated Press, Sergey Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, reported that the city was struck by one of the largest drone late last night and early this morning, Wednesday, August 21.

The mayor wrote on his Telegram channel,“This was one of the largest attempts ever to attack Moscow using drones.” He emphasized that all the drones were destroyed over Moscow.

The Russian Ministry of Defense also confirmed the overnight Ukrainian attacks on Moscow, stating that“Russia shot down 45 Ukrainian drones throughout the night.”

According to the ministry, 11 drones were shot down over the Moscow region, 23 over the Bryansk region, six over Belgorod, three over Kaluga, and two over Kursk.

The Associated Press reported that these drone attacks are occurring as Ukrainian forces continue their advance in the western Russian region of Kursk.

The recent wave of drone attacks on Moscow represents a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The scale and intensity of these attacks underscore the growing tensions and the increasingly aggressive tactics both sides employ. As Ukrainian forces push further into Russian territory, the conflict shows no signs of abating, raising concerns about further escalations and the potential for broader regional instability.

