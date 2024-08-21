The Quiet Disappearance: Brazil’S Natural Landscapes Under Siege

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Since 1985, Brazil has seen a dramatic 33% reduction in its natural areas, as revealed by the MapBiomas project.



This decline underscores the urgent need for action to stabilize climate and ecosystems in various biomes.



The Rainforest has suffered the most, with a loss of 55 million hectares of native vegetation.



This 14% decrease over the past 39 years brings the forest precariously close to a critical threshold.



Currently, 81% of the remains covered by forests and native vegetation, just above the tipping point estimated by scientists.



The Cerrado, a sprawling tropical savanna, follows with a 27% decrease, losing 38 million hectares. The Pampa region mirrors this trend, with a 28% reduction in native vegetation.



Both areas have faced severe impacts from the expansion of agriculture and cattle ranching, which has grown by 79% for pastures and 228% for crops nationally since 1985.







In the Pantanal, the world's largest tropical wetland, vegetation types are shifting. Areas once rich in diverse plant life now predominantly support shrubby vegetation, which covers 50% of the biome as of 2023.



This transformation affects local water sources, impacting everything from agriculture to basic water access.

Environmental Crisis in Brazil

The Caatinga and Atlantic Forests are also losing their native vegetation. Each has seen significant reductions, with secondary growth now accounting for about a quarter of their areas.



The effects vary by region, with states like Rondônia, Maranhão, Mato Grosso, and Tocantins experiencing the most significant declines-each over 24%.



In contrast, Rio de Janeiro has achieved a slight increase in native vegetation, rising from 30% to 32%. This widespread reduction in natural areas not only threatens Brazil's biodiversity but also increases climate risks.



As native vegetation dwindles, its capacity to mitigate extreme weather diminishes, endangering regional climate stability.



This environmental crisis highlights the critical need for sustainable land management practices to prevent further degradation and preserve the vital services these ecosystems provide.



