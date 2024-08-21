MINISO Unveils Lucky 7 Perfume Series - A Lucky Letter To Your Life

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Lucky 7, a series of perfumes co-created with seven masters, made its debut at MINISO's store on 150 Broadway in New York and will soon roll out in stores across the US.

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024

MINISO is thrilled to announce the launch of a new perfume series – Lucky 7 – inspired by the number 7, which symbolized luck and prosperity to the ancient Greeks and is woven through mythology in Eastern cultures.

MINISO's Lucky 7 perfume series embodies the idea of "Naturally Lucky" – the belief that everyone possesses innate luck. Through carefully crafted natural fragrances, Lucky 7 creates an uplifting atmosphere that helps individuals unlock their own good fortune and attract positive energy. MINISO believes that a positive outlook is key to harnessing luck, and the fresh, floral, and fruity notes of Lucky 7 infuse everyday life with optimism and hope. The phrase "Naturally Lucky" encapsulates both the idea that luck is inherent in everyone and the natural essence of the perfume's ingredients. MINISO encourages people to embrace the present moment with a positive mindset, believing that luck is all around us.

To bring this vision to life, MINISO has collaborated with seven internationally acclaimed perfumers who have designed some of the world's most outstanding fragrances, including Maurice Roucel, a master of classic fragrance, Suzy Le Helley, Coralie Spicher, and Nathalie Benareau, as well as rising stars in the perfume industry – Steven Guo, Florian Gallo and Kira Zhu.

The Lucky 7 perfume series features six distinct fragrances, each symbolizing a different kind of luck and aspiration: Classic, Muse, Goddess, Bloom, Starlight, and Passion. The bottle's unique diamond cut design reflects the multifaceted personality of the wearer. From sweet and fruity youthful scents to elegant, feminine florals and rich, passionate oriental blends, the collection offers a diverse range to cater to every taste and self-expression. Each scent is a captivating talisman designed to evoke feelings of confidence, optimism, and limitless potential full of good luck.

The stunning series made its grand debut on August 18th at 11 stores in the USA, including MINISO's newly revamped store near Wall Street . Featuring special Lucky 7 fragrance fixtures and décor, the store brought shoppers into a lucky wonderland, allowing them to experience the enchanting scents firsthand. The interactive event invited customers to explore their personal scent preferences and discover the perfume that perfectly aligned with their personality.

The Lucky 7 perfume series will subsequently be available at MINISO stores across the U.S., and will be available elsewhere, with the series set to launch in Indonesia at the end of August.

Additionally, MINISO will kick off a global "Lucky 7 Lifetime Version" online lottery commencing August 20th. Seven countries – the United States, Mexico, Indonesia, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and Singapore – will participate in this online extravaganza. Seven lucky winners will receive a massive 7.3-liter MINISO LUCKY 7 perfume.

"We are excited to introduce the Lucky 7 perfume series as part of our 150 Broadway store opening." said Bella Tu, General Manager of MINISO Overseas Directly Operated Markets and Vice President. "This collection embodies MINISO's commitment to offering high-quality, trendsetting products that enhance our customers' lives. By collaborating with world-class perfumers, we have created a truly extraordinary fragrance experience."

MINISO's Lucky 7 perfume series is a testament to the brand's dedication to innovation and consumer satisfaction. The collection is set to captivate consumers with its alluring scents, sophisticated packaging, and the promise of luck and fulfillment.

About MINISO

MINISO Group is a global lifestyle brand offering a variety of trendy lifestyle products featuring IP design. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in

China

in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide.

