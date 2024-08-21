Emergency Situations Ministry Conducts Joint Event On Fire Safety In Forests
Date
8/21/2024 5:52:45 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
The South Regional Center of the Ministry of Emergency
Situations organized a joint event at the Gizilaghaj National Park
on the topic of "Implementing Preventive Measures Against Potential
Fires in Forested and Specially Protected Areas,"
Azernews reports.
Participants included relevant local agencies of the Ministry of
Emergency Situations, the No. 1 Regional Department of Ecology and
Natural Resources of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources,
and staff from Gizilaghaj National Park.
According to the Ministry's press service, speakers at the event
emphasized the importance of taking preventive measures to prevent
fire incidents and conducting awareness-raising activities in fire
management.
Additionally, the importance of caution and strict adherence to
fire safety rules by entrepreneurs engaged in agriculture, farmers,
villagers living around the forest, and citizens involved in
livestock and crop farming was highlighted to the participants.
The practical part of the event demonstrated how to effectively
prevent a simulated forest fire to the participants.
MENAFN21082024000195011045ID1108584006
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.