Emergency Situations Ministry Conducts Joint Event On Fire Safety In Forests

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The South Regional Center of the of Emergency Situations organized a joint event at the Gizilaghaj National Park on the topic of "Implementing Preventive Measures Against Potential Fires in Forested and Specially Protected Areas," Azernews reports.

Participants included relevant local agencies of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the No. 1 Regional Department of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, and staff from Gizilaghaj National Park.

According to the Ministry's press service, speakers at the event emphasized the importance of taking preventive measures to prevent fire incidents and conducting awareness-raising activities in fire management.

Additionally, the importance of caution and strict adherence to fire safety rules by entrepreneurs engaged in agriculture, farmers, villagers living around the forest, and citizens involved in livestock and crop farming was highlighted to the participants.

The practical part of the event demonstrated how to effectively prevent a simulated forest fire to the participants.