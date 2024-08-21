Trump reinstates several key figures from his 2016 campaign team

(MENAFN) In a strategic overhaul as the presidential race heats up, former President Donald has reinstated several key figures from his 2016 campaign team and made notable adjustments to his debate preparation approach. With recent showing him in a tight race against Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump is revamping his campaign structure and strategies to bolster his chances in the upcoming election.



Corey Lewandowski, who was instrumental in Trump’s successful 2016 bid, is being brought back to play a significant role in the 2024 campaign. The announcement was made by Trump’s campaign co-managers, Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita, on Thursday. Joining Lewandowski will be other familiar faces from previous Trump campaigns, including Taylor Budowich, Alex Pfeiffer, Alex Bruesewitz, and Tim Murtaugh. Their specific roles in the current campaign were not detailed, but Lewandowski's position is expected to be influential, potentially as a personal envoy or in another high-level capacity.



Lewandowski’s return is notable given his turbulent history with the Trump campaign. He was dismissed shortly before the 2016 election following allegations of inappropriate conduct involving a female reporter. Although he was later re-employed to lead a fundraising committee, he was dismissed again in 2021 due to separate allegations of sexual misconduct. Despite this, his reappointment signals Trump's commitment to leveraging experienced campaign hands.



In addition to the team reshuffle, Trump is intensifying his debate preparation by collaborating with former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard. This move comes as Trump and Harris are neck and neck in most polls, with Harris leading by a slim margin of less than 1 percent, according to RealClearPolitics. This partnership with Gabbard reflects Trump’s strategy to refine his debate performance and address recent criticisms of his campaign’s handling of his lead.



As the campaign progresses, Trump’s efforts to recalibrate his team and debate strategy underscore the high stakes of the election and the intense competition between the Republican and Democratic candidates.

