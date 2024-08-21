GU-Q's Innovation Lab Turns Summer Break Into Career Bootcamp

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha:“It became more than just a workspace-it felt like a home.” With these words, Hassan Amin (SFS'27) captured the essence of his experience this summer, when the typically quiet break at Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) was transformed into a period of dynamic and activity at the Innovation Lab.

Led by Robert Laws, GU-Q's Data, Media, and Web Librarian, students pursuing degrees in international affairs immersed themselves in projects that integrated media, technology, and communication-key areas for tackling complex global challenges. This hands-on summer work experience gave the lab students practical experience that will be invaluable as they move forward in their studies and careers.

To support these projects, the lab introduced a new Digital Scholarship service model, offering students and faculty multimedia tools to enhance their academic work. With access to advanced equipment and software like Final Cut Pro and Adobe Creative Cloud, students created a variety of multimedia projects. They even got to sharpen their photography skills, preparing posters that will soon grace the library walls.

“The projects are primarily driven by faculty needs, with a strong emphasis on podcasting and multimedia storytelling,” Robert explained. A prime example of this was the recording and editing of interviews about a student trip to Greece, led by Professor Raha Hakimdavar. Lab students were responsible for handling the technical aspects of the project, from setup to final edits, while the Greece trip students participated in the interviews, sharing their experiences and efforts to address environmental challenges in Greece. The final videos, documenting these efforts, will be shared with project stakeholders.

“It was a great opportunity to build skills in coordinating pre-production, production, and post-production, using both software and hardware to prepare for the Fall 2024 semester,” Robert noted.

The students working in the lab were selected through a competitive interview process that highlighted their existing talents in technology or media, as well as their enthusiasm for further development. Among them was Arnav Raman (SFS'25), who spent his summer mastering media production and AI tools. Reflecting on his experience, Arnav remarked,“I feel more prepared for the job market thanks to my position at the Innovation Lab and Robert's knowledgeable guidance.”

Nestled within the GU-Q Library, the Innovation Lab is a vibrant hub where creativity meets technology. Officially opened in September 2023, the lab was inaugurated by GU-Q Dean Safwan Masri, who described it as“a bold step towards confronting future challenges with confidence and advanced skills.”