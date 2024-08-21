NVIDIA GeForce at Gamescom 2024— First ACE Game, 600+ RTX Games and Apps, G-SYNC Comes to More Gamers, GeForce NOW Enhancements, and More

(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) 20 New DLSS & RTX Games

The time has finally come to embark on a thrilling journey through Chinese mythology in Black Myth: Wukong. Out now, this much-anticipated action role-playing game from Game Science is enhanced by full ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS 3. This increases the fidelity and quality of lighting, reflections, and shadows. It also lets players with GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs and Ultimate GeForce NOW members play on max settings without problems.



As a part of NVIDIA’a collaboration with Ubisoft, Massive Entertainment and Lucasfilm Games on Star Wars Outlaws, NVIDIA is introducing a new Star Wars Outlaws GeForce RTX 40 Series Bundle, available until September 19.



This will let gamers experience all the benefits of the RTX technology in Star Wars Outlaws. From DLSS 3.5 with Ray Reconstruction to RTX Dynamic Illumination and NVIDIA Reflex, players will get more frames, lower latency and more beautiful sights of a galaxy far away. Even those without access to GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs can have the same experience thanks to GeForce NOW.



Players can use DLSS 3.5 and full Ray Tracing to uncover one of history's greatest mysteries in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, launching later this year from publisher Bethesda Softworks and MachineGames, in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. This will make the player’s adventures in the hallowed halls of the Vatican and the sunken temples of Sukhothai far more immersive and smooth. NVIDIA is giving away a GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Founders Edition graphics card and a custom Indiana Jones backplate to celebrate their technical partnership with Machine Games and Bethesda Softworks.



In other RTX news, Dragon Age: The Veilguard is launching with Ray Tracing, DLSS 3 and Reflex, and Dune: Awakening is launching with DLSS 3 and Reflex. FINAL FANTASY XVI is also coming to PC meaning that the world of Valisthea and the spectacle of each Eikon will have never looked better thanks to DLSS 3, DLAA, and Reflex. Players can download a demo before the game’s release on September 17th. This will give players a taste of how much the game is even better with the said additions. Those without upgraded hardware can also experience it on GeForce NOW.







