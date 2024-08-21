Sharjah Chamber launches ‘Back to School’ campaign with discounts up to 80% on school supplies

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, August 19, 2024

the ‘Back-to-School’ campaign kicked off today in various shopping malls, libraries, and stationeries across Sharjah, offering an exceptional opportunity to acquire a wide range of high-quality school and educational supplies, including apparel, stationery, electronic devices, and school bags.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) as part of the Sharjah Summer Promotions, the campaign will conclude on September 1, offering parents and students of all ages incredible deals and discounts reaching up to 80 percent on a large selection of school products.

This year's Back-to-School initiative is witnessing an impressive participation by shopping malls, libraries, and stationery stores, all of which are offering invaluable deals on a broad spectrum of school essentials tailored to diverse preferences and budgets.

The initiative also includes various entertainment activities and workshops for children, in addition to special events featuring the distribution of school bags and educational devices. 100 school bags and 100 vouchers for purchasing school supplies will be given away to students, parents and families by 06 Mall from August 23 to 25.

Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, emphasised that the Back-to-School offers underscore the Sharjah Chamber's commitment to social responsibility.

By integrating school supplies into the Sharjah Summer Promotions, the Chamber seeks to support families and students in procuring school supplies and essentials at discounted prices, ultimately fostering a conducive educational environment for children.

For his part, Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of the Economic Relations and Marketing Department at SCCI and General Coordinator of Sharjah Summer Promotions, noted that the Back-to-School campaign combine commercial promotion with fruitful collaboration among traders, suppliers, libraries, and retail stores taking part in the Sharjah Summer Promotions festival.

He said that this initiative aims to foster a sense of social solidarity by offering school bags and shopping vouchers to parents and visitors. This helps incentivize community engagement in Sharjah Promotions and ensure families have access to competitively priced school supplies.

This year's edition of Sharjah Summer Promotions provides a unique shopping experience for all visitors and consumers, with mega discounts on a wide range of products. This not only boosts the performance of the retail sector but also supports its growth and stimulates sales activity across Sharjah's markets and shopping centers.





