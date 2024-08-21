Kendra Erika Unleashes Sizzling New Single 'Body Language' September 13 Via Oyster Shell Music/AMG Canada/Sony Music

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kendra Erika's captivating new single 'Body Language' is set to drop on September 13. Let the move you and ignite your senses as Kendra brings her signature style and to the dance floor. Get ready to add this must-have track to your playlist!

Under Oyster Shell Music/AMG Canada/Sony Music, Kendra Erika continues her rise with 5 Billboard Top Ten dance hits, including the #1 'Self-Control' and a Best Producer/Production award for her rendition of Frank Sinatra's 'Witchcraft.' Get ready for her next big hit!

Embodying the essence of 'Body Language,' Kendra Erika's new single, created with Ellis Miah and Marvin Buessau in a Burbank studio, captures the unspoken connection between two people. Get ready to feel the rhythm when it drops on September 13.

Striking a pose with fierce confidence, Kendra Erika readies to dominate the airwaves with her new single 'Body Language,' releasing under Oyster Shell Music/AMG Canada/Sony Music on September 13. Get ready to experience the rhythm that will set your soul on fire.

Kendra Erika exudes strength and confidence, both in her music and presence. With a fierce determination that has driven her to the top of the charts, she's ready to take the world by storm with 'Body Language.' Prepare to be moved by her power and passion.

Experience the Unspoken Connection in Kendra's Latest Dance Floor Anthem

- TJ Goodin, International A&R/Acquisitions for AMG/SonyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed singer-songwriter Kendra Erika , known for her chart-topping dance hits and captivating performances, is set to release her latest single, "Body Language," on September 13. Released under Oyster Shell Music/AMG Canada/Sony Music, this electrifying track promises to be a dance floor sensation, highlighting Kendra's distinctive style and ability to convey powerful emotions through music.Kendra describes the track as "pretty hot," reflecting her excitement and confidence in its impact. She adds,“It is intensely captivating and guaranteed to heat the dance floor. Body Language is made to fuel your workouts, whether running, dancing, or letting the rhythm take over.”Kendra's journey with AMG Canada/Sony Music began at the Universal Bar and Grill Showcase in June, where she delivered a standout performance. TJ Goodin, International A&R/Acquisitions for AMG/Sony, was in attendance and was immediately captivated by Kendra's talent. She stood out the most among the performers, leading TJ to introduce her to AMG/Sony CEO Mark Berry and VP Duane Farley. Impressed by her performance, they signed Kendra to the label on July 18th."Kendra's performance was nothing short of mesmerizing. She has that rare combination of stage presence, vocal talent, and emotional depth that captivates an audience from the first note. I knew immediately that she was someone we had to bring into the AMG/Sony family," said Goodin.Berry, a renowned figure in the music industry, has a track record of discovering and developing high-end talent. He's also worked with multi-platinum artists like David Bowie, Duran Duran, and Billy Idol. His confidence in Kendra's potential speaks volumes about her bright future in the music industry."Body Language," released by Oyster Shell Music/AMG Canada/Sony Music, is a collaborative creation born from the synergy between Kendra, Ellis Miah, and Marvin Buessau (Miley Cyrus, RuPaul, Annie Lennox, and the Backstreet Boys). The concept centers on the unspoken communication between two people, capturing the essence of connection through movement and expression.The song was crafted by meticulously blending beats, melodies, and lyrics to create a track that is as relatable as it is danceable. "Body Language" stands out as a testament to Kendra's growth as an artist, showcasing her ability to translate personal experiences into music that resonates with listeners on multiple levels. The collaboration with Oyster Shell Music/AMG Canada/Sony Music underscores the track's significance and the confidence the label has in Kendra's continued success.Kendra has consistently proven her talent in the music industry, with an impressive track record of five Billboard Top Ten dance hits. In 2019, her single "Self-Control" topped the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart, a modern twist on Laura Branigan's 1984 hit. This achievement was followed by a stunning rendition of Frank Sinatra's "Witchcraft," a collaboration that earned her the Best Producer/Production award at the Hollywood Independent Music Awards.Kendra's versatility and talent have also been showcased in tracks like "Thriller Killer," which garnered over 1.2 million YouTube views and dominated MTV rotations. Her recent duet, "Self-Love Symphony" with Chloe Lattanzi, produced by Grammy-winner Dave Aude, soared to #1 on the Amazon Movers & Shakers chart and #5 on the UK Commercial Pop Charts.With its release on September 13,“Body Language” is set to get fans moving while speaking to the deeper, unspoken connections that define human relationships. Don't miss out; download it and add it to your ultimate dance/workout playlist.For more information on Kendra Erika and her upcoming single, "Body Language," please visit her official website and follow her on social media.Follow Kendra Erika: Spotify Kendra Erika ; Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube @KendraErika; Facebook @KendraErikaMusic and visit her website .For media inquiries and interviews, please contact Kelly Bennett of Bennett Unlimited PR at (949) 799-8899 or ....

Kendra Erika - "Body Language" Official Music Video Release 9/13/24 (Written by Kendra Erika, Ellis Miah and Marvin Busseau. Video by Tolga Katas)

