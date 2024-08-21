Revamped Roshn Saudi League ready to kick-off 2024-25 season

(MENAFN- Hkstrategies) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 20 August 2024: The 2024-25 season ushers in a new era for the Roshn Saudi League (RSL), featuring a series of innovations aimed at enhancing the league’s competitiveness, as well as a host of new international stars and homegrown heroes.



Gracing the league for the first time will be names including former Real Madrid captain Nacho, Premier Leaue golden boot winner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as well as high-profile arrivals Houssem Aouar, Moussa Diaby and Predrag Rajkovic. Meanwhile, World Cup winner Laurent Blanc is one of a number of new faces in the dugout, including Sabri Lamouchi.



In addition to the arrivals on the pitch and in the technical area, the RSL 2024-25 season will see several changes to the league’s format and squad structures including:



• The introduction of ‘Magic Rounds’ in Gameweeks 9 and 26, which will see local derbies taking place across the same weekend in Riyadh, Jeddah and the Eastern Province when Al Hilal face Al Nassr, Al Ittihad take on Al Ahli, and Al Ettifaq play Al Qadsiah respectively



• Squad sizes have been reduced from 30 to 25 players, with teams allowed to register a maximum of 10 non-Saudi players, up from eight last year



• To encourage the development of young Saudi talent, matchday squads of 20 must include a minimum of 11 Saudi players. This builds on the reduction of the age to compete from 18 to 16 introduced last season



Players and managers alike are raring to go with Matchweek 1 commencing on Thursday, August 22. Full fixture list here.



Al Ittihad talisman Karim Benzema is focused on mounting a title challenge.



Benzema said: “We’re here to challenge for everything, not just make up the numbers. We know we need to improve. We have a new manager and have added some real quality to the squad with Moussa Diaby and Houssem Aouar, and I’ve been really impressed by some of the younger guys who have come in to the squad. As senior players it’s our job to take responsibility and allow these young guys to come in to the team and thrive.”



Meanwhile, Al Hilal’s Ruben Neves is focused on regaining the league title with the help of some returning stars, not least Brazilian team-mate Neymar.



Neves said: “Winning trophies comes with great responsibility, and we take that seriously. We know we can’t take our foot off the gas… so we’re focused on having a great start to the season and we’re looking forward to having injured players back in the team. We know they can take us to that next level.”



Local rivals Al Nassr will once again be expected to challenge the dominance of their neighbours. Sadio Mane is aware the team will need to improve upon last season’s efforts to wrestle the title out of their hands.



Mane said: “We fell short last season and we need to step up this year. Everyone in the squad, myself included. I’m sure every other team in the league is hoping to do the same. I’m expecting a super competitive season with some very good players joining the league and new young boys coming through.”



Former Arsenal forward Aubameyang is eager to make an impact with RSL new boys Al Qadsiah:



Aubameyang said: “My challenge is to continue what I've been doing all my career and all my life: scoring goals and try to give my experience to the team and to the players. It's getting better and better [The RSL]. And obviously we're here to bring the level higher.”



Al Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard is also expecting a competitive season and has one eye on the newly introduced Magic Rounds later in the season.



Gerrard said: “You can already see things have gone up a notch with the league, not just in the quality of the teams but how the league are going about things. We’re really looking forward to the new derby weekends, which I think will give those fixtures an added edge and

I think some of the transfers in and out across the league are really smart.”



New arrival Blanc is focused on getting Al Ittihad up the league table, as well as developing the side’s long list of young Saudi stars including Talal Haji, Saad Al Mousa and Faisal Al Ghamdi.



Blanc said: “So far, I’ve been really impressed with everything I’ve seen – from the facilities through to the infrastructure of the league. We know we are here to build a winning team and that is absolutely my priority, to restore Al Ittihad to where it needs to be, but we also have an eye on making sure we’re making the most of fantastic young talents like we have here.”



The 2023-24 season saw eight RSL clubs move to new stadiums thanks to the Ministry of Sport’s efforts to elevate sporting infrastructure. The league’s global footprint also grew by 30% to reach 160 countries across 38 platforms, as part of the competition’s goal to become a top global football league.



This season fans can enjoy streamlined access to tickets thanks to a new unified ticketing platform, as well as a more balanced fixture list thanks to the introduction of mirrored scheduling.







