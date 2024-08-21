18ᵗʰ Annual GPCA Forum to Take Place in Oman This December

(MENAFN- GPCA) Muscat, Oman, 20 August 2024 – The 18th Annual GPCA Forum, the Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA) flagship event, hosted by OQ, will take place for the first time in Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre, Muscat, Oman, from 2-5 December 2024. The forum will address the theme “Industry’s Next Chapter: Driving Sustainable Advancement for Global Progress”, attracting delegates from across the region and globally over four days of knowledge sharing, networking and collaboration.



The forum will open with Welcome remarks from Eng. Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, CEO, SABIC and Chairman, GPCA, followed by a Ministerial address from H.E. Salim bin Nasser bin Said Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, Oman on 2 December 2024. H.E. Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, President of Electricity & Water Authority (EWA), Bahrain and Chairman of Board of Directors, GPIC, will deliver a special address to the audience in the afternoon on Day 1.



Shaikh Nawaf S. Al-Sabah, CEO, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, and Mulham Basheer Al-Jarf, Chairman, OQ, will participate in a Fireside chat on 3 December 2024, followed by a CEOs Plenary keynotes presented by Jim Fitterling, Chair & CEO, Dow, and Dr. Ilham Kadri, CEO, Syensqo.







