Poll shows most Brits place blame on immigration for disturbance

(MENAFN) A recent poll has revealed that a significant majority of British citizens attribute the recent surge in right-wing riots to the country’s immigration policy. According to the survey, two-thirds of Brits hold the immigration policy responsible for the unrest that has prompted a nationwide crackdown on public disorder and online dissent.



The rioting, which spread across numerous towns and cities earlier this month, was triggered by a tragic event in Southport, near Liverpool, where a British teenager of Rwandan descent fatally stabbed three children and ten others. The incident initially sparked protests based on a false rumor that the attacker was a Muslim immigrant. This misinformation fueled widespread backlash against Islam and immigration, culminating in an arson attack on a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham.



The poll, conducted by Savanta and reported by The Telegraph, surveyed 2,237 people. It found that 82 percent of respondents believe the rioters themselves are responsible for the chaos, with 75 percent attributing the unrest to far-right groups and influencers. Nevertheless, 64 percent of those surveyed blame the UK's immigration policy for the crisis, while 59 percent point to the Southport stabbings as the catalyst for the riots.



In response to the violence, British authorities have implemented strict measures, resulting in over 1,000 arrests, with 480 individuals charged and 99 sentenced for their involvement. Additionally, around 30 people face charges related to online offenses. This includes a 34-year-old man who was sentenced to three months in jail for sharing a derogatory meme about migrants and a 55-year-old woman arrested for disseminating incorrect information about the Southport attacker’s identity.

