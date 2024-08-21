Sydney Thunder Sign Nic Maddinson On One-Year Deal Ahead Of BBL Season 14

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) After securing David Warner's services on a two-year deal, Sydney Thunder has further boosted its batting by signing Australia batter Nic Maddinson on a one-year deal ahead of Season 14 of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Maddinson has played three Tests and six T20Is for Australia and now makes a return to Sydney after spending six years in Melbourne with the Stars and Renegades franchises in the BBL. It comes after the left-handed batter moved back to his home state New South Wales from Victoria in the domestic circuit.

“I was looking forward to coming back to Sydney. The squad that we've got is going to be really competitive. It's a good mix of older players, and having a younger crop of players coming through is really exciting.”

“Hopefully (I can) learn some stuff about T20 but also teach a few things I've learned along the way. The goal for myself is to be consistent, find a gameplan that works and slot into the Thunder batting lineup for a full season,” said Maddinson in a statement.

Maddison joins a squad comprising Warner, Cam Bancroft, Jason Sangha, Matt Gilkes, Daniel Sams, Ollie Davies and Sam Konstas, as well as England wicketkeeper Sam Billings. They now have one domestic list spot to fill ahead of BBL season 24 and also add two more overseas players via the September 1 draft.

Sydney Thunder General Manager Trent Copeland said Maddinson would provide further depth and experience in a strong batting group.“We are delighted to have Maddo join us at Sydney Thunder. Maddo has been around the game a long time and has played international cricket.”

“Everyone knows what he can do with the bat, but what is also really exciting is what he can bring in terms of experience and leadership in any part of a match or the season as a whole. We expect to be challenging for the BBL title this season and Maddo, as someone who has won a BBL, is a big part of those plans.”

Sydney Thunder BBL Season 14 squad: Wes Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings (England), Oliver Davies, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Liam Hatcher, Sam Konstas, Nic Maddinson, Nathan McAndrew, William Salzmann, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner