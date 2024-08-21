Al Markhiya Gallery To Hold Fine Arts Exhibition In Support Of Gaza On September 17

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: In cooperation with the Qatar Red Crescent Society, Al Markhiya will organise a fine arts in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip on September 17 at its headquarters in Fire Station Artist in Residence.

The exhibition includes the works of 54 artists from Qatar, Palestine and several Arab countries, whose works draw inspiration from the Palestinian cause, the steadfastness of Gaza and the resistance of its people against aggression, destruction and displacement.

Anas Kutit, the artistic coordinator at Al Markhiya Gallery, told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the exhibition comes within the framework of supporting the Palestinian cause, through an initiative that brings together Arab talents and directs their efforts to serve the central Arab cause, noting that part of the exhibition's proceeds will be allocated to support the people of Gaza.

He praised the cooperation with the QRCS and its efforts in preparation and organization as well as the efforts of the artists participating in the exhibition, whose participating works vary between drawing, colouring, installation art and sculpture.