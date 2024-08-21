Rimac Magazine Issue 03 By Luka Balic Wins Silver In A' Publishing Industry Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Innovative Print Magazine Showcasing Rimac's Incredible Nevera Time Attack Edition Recognized for Design Excellence

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of print design, has announced Rimac Magazine Issue 03 by Luka Balic as a Silver winner in the Print and Published Design category. This award celebrates the exceptional design and creativity showcased in the magazine, which highlights the remarkable achievements of the Rimac Nevera Time Attack edition hypercar.The recognition of Rimac Magazine Issue 03 by the A' Publishing Industry Awards underscores its relevance and impact within the print industry. The magazine's innovative design approach, striking visual aesthetics, and effective communication of Rimac's brand story align with the high standards and best practices of the industry. This award serves as a testament to the magazine's ability to engage readers and showcase the cutting-edge technology and design excellence of the Rimac Nevera.Rimac Magazine Issue 03 stands out for its dynamic and captivating layout, which features a bold color palette of "Lightning Green" and black, inspired by the special edition Nevera hypercar. The magazine's design elements, including illustrations created by the in-house team responsible for the Nevera's design, showcase diverse styles and highlight the individual talents and expertise of the team members. This unique approach creates a visually stunning and immersive experience for readers, effectively celebrating the success of the Nevera Time Attack edition and its impressive 27 world performance and acceleration records.The Silver A' Design Award for Rimac Magazine Issue 03 serves as a motivation for the Rimac team to continue pushing the boundaries of design and innovation in their future projects. This recognition reinforces the brand's commitment to excellence and creativity, inspiring them to explore new avenues and set even higher standards in the realm of print and published media design.Rimac Magazine Issue 03 was brought to life by a talented team of designers and contributors. The design direction was led by Luka Balic, with the design team consisting of Luka Balic, Marko Mikicic, Petra Jug, and Jovana Vlaisavljevic. Marta Longin served as the Editor-in-chief, while the illustrations were created by a diverse group of artists, including Seok Hyun Kim, Slava Konakhovskyi, Ignacio Martinez, Marko Mikicic, Alessandro Nardolillo, Filip Peraic, and Clark Yutong Wu.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Rimac Magazine Issue 03 at:About Rimac GroupRimac Group designs, engineers, and builds the most advanced automotive technology possible. From developing and manufacturing era-defining hypercars to inventing and building ground-breaking new technologies, Rimac pushes the boundaries of what is possible in the automotive industry.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit a strong emotional response, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria specific to the Print and Published Media Design category, including innovative conceptual approach, effective communication of message, visual impact and aesthetics, typography excellence, originality and creativity, quality of print and finish, use of space and layout, consistency in design language, adherence to brand identity, effectiveness in color usage, attention to detail, appropriate choice of paper material, incorporation of illustrations, innovative use of photography, sustainability in design, cultural relevance, target audience engagement, strategic design planning, functional design implementation, and overall presentation quality.About A' Design AwardThe A' Print and Published Media Design Award is a prestigious international competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, including talented designers, creative agencies, progressive companies, and influential brands in the print and published media industry. By participating in this esteemed competition, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their skills, gain global exposure, and be recognized for their exceptional design capabilities. The A' Design Award aims to drive the industry forward and inspire future trends by celebrating and promoting outstanding designs. The competition is organized annually across all industries and is open to entries from all countries. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Award is committed to its philanthropic mission of enhancing society through the power of good design, recognizing and showcasing pioneering designs that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

