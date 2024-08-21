Ultipa, Inc. Announces Key Updates To Its Global Partnership Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global partnership program and partners

California-based Ultipa announces key updates to its global partnership program, signs up multiple partners globally.

PLEASANTON, CA, USA, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ultipa , Inc., a leading provider of high-performance graph computing technology, is pleased to announce significant updates to its Global Partnership Program . This initiative represents a pivotal step in Ultipa's ongoing mission to expand its global reach through collaboration with industry-leading organizations across various regions.

The initial group of partners joining the Ultipa Partnership Program includes:

- Code Infinity, in Africa

- Edersoft, in the Middle East

- Enablit, in Europe

- Great Usutu Technologies, in Africa

- Peers Consultancy & Technology, in North America and LATAM

- Stratic, in the Middle East

- plus regional partners working with Ultipa in stealth mode and serving key customers globally.

These strategic alliances underscore Ultipa's dedication to driving innovation and enhancing its market presence through collaborative efforts with top-tier companies worldwide.

Yuri Simione, VP of Partnership and Alliances at Ultipa, emphasized the significance of this program, stating, "For us, partnership is not about unidirectional collaboration; it's about fostering true, mutual growth. We are also enabling collaboration among our partners to deliver solutions, such as a litigation support system developed in the U.S. for the UAE, or hypersegmentation marketing services deployed from Brazil to Singapore. Our partners appreciate this collaborative approach."

Monica Liu, COO of Ultipa, added, "Our commitment to growth and success is unwavering, and selecting strategic partners who share our vision is a key component of that commitment. As we advance, we are also focused on securing investors for our upcoming Round-B Financing to ensure we have the necessary resources to continue driving innovation and expansion."

For more information about the Ultipa Partnership Program, please contact Yuri Simione at ....

About Ultipa, Inc.

Ultipa, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based technology company specializing in ultra-fast, high-performance graph computing solutions. Ultipa empowers organizations to harness the power of complex data relationships, transforming raw data into actionable insights in real time. The company serves a diverse range of industries, including finance, healthcare, and telecommunications, with a global presence through its expanding network of partners.

Media Contact: Ultipa, Inc.

Email: ...

Website:

Yuri Simione

Ultipa

+39 333 415 6248

...

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.