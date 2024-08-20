Kids Smartwatch Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kids Smartwatch Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Kids Smartwatch Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The kids smartwatch market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.68 billion in 2023 to $1.96 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rise in smartphone penetration, increased concern for eco-friendly products and packaging, increased penetration in developing regions, rise in disposable incomes, and expansion of online sales channels.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The kids smartwatch market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising safety concerns, growing tech enthusiasm, increasing fitness tracking technology, rising trend of communication, and increasing awareness of child safety.

Growth Driver Of The Kids Smartwatch Market

The growing emphasis on child safety is expected to propel the growth of the kids smartwatch market going forward. Child safety refers to the practices, measures, and regulations designed to protect children from harm, injury, and abuse. The growing emphasis on child safety is due to factors such as increased awareness of child risks, health and developmental concerns, and parental concerns. Kids' smartwatches typically allow for two-way communication, enabling children to make and receive calls from a list of pre-approved contacts. This ensures that children can reach their parents or guardians easily if they need help or if parents need to contact them.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the kids smartwatch market include Apple Inc., Google LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Sony Corporation, LG Corporation, Xiaomi Corporation.

Major companies operating in the kids smartwatch market are developing innovative products, such as water-resistant watches, to ensure safety and connectivity for young users. Water-resistant watches are timepieces designed to withstand exposure to water to varying degrees without being damaged or compromised.

Segments:

1) By Type: Functional Type, Smart Type

2) By Compatibility: iPhone Operating System (IOS), Android, Other Compatibilities

3) By Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Cellular Networks, Near Field Communication (NFC)

4) By Distribution Channel: Supermarket Or Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Distribution Channels

5) By End User: 7–12 Years Old, 0–6 Years Old

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the kids smartwatch market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the kids smartwatch market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Kids Smartwatch Market Definition

A kids smartwatch is a portable and wearable computer device designed for children, typically in the form of a watch. It provides a local touchscreen interface for daily use and is often associated with a smartphone app for management and telemetry. Many kids' smartwatches allow for voice or video calls, with the ability to add approved contacts and restrict unknown numbers.

