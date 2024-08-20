Silicon Beach Film Festival 2024 Brings Independent Films To TCL Chinese 6 Theatres

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Silicon Beach Festival Laurel 2024

Silicon Beach Film Festival Program Cover 2024

HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The much anticipated Silicon Beach Film Festival 2024 is scheduled to take place at the world-famous TCL Chinese 6 Theatres beginning on Friday, September 6th, and running through Thursday, September 12th. Jon Gursha, Founder of the Silicon Beach Film Festival and Peter Greene, Co-Founder of this festival have served filmmakers and promoted independent films for 9 years. The annual Silicon Beach Film Festival promotes independent films from around the world.

Showcasing international, diverse and original work, the festival has become an in-demand event for filmmakers and anyone interested in indie films. Submissions for the festival are still open, and filmmakers are encouraged to submit their work on Film Freeway.“Silicon Beach Film Festival accepts a wide array of diverse films from shorts to features that we screen at this iconic Hollywood location for Indie filmmakers,” said Peter Greene. Submissions from all genres are welcome, including comedy, narrative, horror, documentary, music, animation, and experimental films. Additionally, the festival accepts submissions in the Independent Film“Screenplay” category.

"We are super-excited to bring the Festival back to Hollywood again in 2024," said Jon Gursha. "Our emphasis on providing quality screenings enables independent filmmakers to showcase their work with confidence. We are excited to see the diverse and talented submissions this year and we look forward to the screenings at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres.” The Silicon Beach Film Festival is a celebration of independent films, and it is also a networking opportunity for filmmakers, producers, and distributors. With a program of over 300 film screenings, the festival offers an interesting experience for all attendees. Opportunities for panel discussions will also be added to the event.

