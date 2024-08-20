Discover The Quirky World Of Golf In Characters On The Green: Myrtle Beach Edition By J. Peter Hoyer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hoye Book

CALABASH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dive into the delightful chaos of culture with Characters on the Green: Myrtle Beach Edition, the latest by acclaimed author J. Peter Hoyer. This entertaining read invites golf enthusiasts and casual players alike to explore the vibrant personalities that make up the Myrtle Beach golfing community.Set against the backdrop of the Grand Strand's stunning golf courses, this showcases an array of unforgettable characters-from the irreverent "Bogeys" golf group to eccentric locals who bring the fairways to life. J. Peter Hoyer, a retired Army veteran and passionate golfer, shares his unique insights and humorous anecdotes, making this book a must-read for anyone who has ever picked up a club.What Awaits Readers?.Engaging Stories: Each chapter introduces a new adventure, featuring colorful characters and their amusing interactions..Local Flavor: Experience the charm of Myrtle Beach and its surroundings through Hoyer's witty narrative as he details the quirks of both the game and its players..Heartfelt Dedication: Hoyer's dedication to his golf-loving wife, Carol, and appreciation for fellow golfers make this book a tribute to camaraderie and passion for the game.A Journey of Laughter and ReflectionWhether you're a seasoned golfer, a weekend warrior, or simply someone who enjoys a good story, Characters on the Green will keep you entertained. Hoyer's light-hearted approach not only showcases the fun side of golf but also encourages readers to reflect on the friendships and experiences that make the game truly special.Join the Fun!Grab your copy of Characters on the Green: Myrtle Beach Edition today and get ready to tee off on a journey filled with laughter, camaraderie, and the joys of golf. Available now at your favorite bookseller and online at .About the AuthorJ. Peter Hoyer is a retired U.S. Army veteran and a passionate golfer residing in Calabash, North Carolina. With a love for storytelling and a knack for humor, Hoyer's novels celebrate the characters that inhabit the world of golf, making each book a delightful read.

J. Peter Hoyer

Hemingway Publishers

+1 7579272524

email us here