They claim that the CNE declared fraudulent electoral results to erroneously award victory to Nicolás Maduro, despite evidence suggesting the opposition candidate, Edmundo González, actually won the vote.



In a detailed report available on their website, the group criticizes the CNE for its handling of the electoral process. They allege that the CNE, along with the of Foreign Affairs, orchestrated a dubious scheme.



This involved inviting hundreds of militants from the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) as 'observers' to legitimize the elections. However, these individuals reportedly lacked the proper training to fulfill such roles.



These so-called observers were part of a larger group that traveled to Caracas to attend a pre-election meeting organized by the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP ).







This event, according to Electoral Transparency, was part of a broader strategy to sway the electoral outcome.

Upholding Electoral Integrity

Electoral Transparency has a mission to promote the conduct of elections in Latin America according to internationally recognized standards of integrity.



They engage in activities designed to highlight threats to democratic systems and enhance electoral procedures.



They also train electoral officials, party members, and civil society organizations in best practices for electoral processes.



The allegations made by Electoral Transparency underscore the ongoing challenges facing electoral integrity in Venezuela.



This situation not only casts a shadow over the legitimacy of the elections but also raises broader questions about the stability and fairness of democratic processes in the region.



Organizations like Electoral Transparency play a crucial role in fostering a transparent and accountable electoral environment. Their work ensures that the true will of the people is respected and upheld.

