Brazil’S Central Bank Signals Rate Hikes, U.S. Dollar Rises Sharply

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Contrary to global trends, the U.S. dollar surged against the Brazilian real, climbing over 1% to settle at R$5.48.



This notable rise breaks a series of declines prompted by Brazil's anticipated tighter monetary policy starting in September, following comments from Banco Central President Roberto Campos Neto.



While the dollar weakened globally, the DXY index, which compares the dollar to six major currencies, fell by 0.46%.



Meanwhile, the British pound and euro reached their year's highest values, starkly contrasting with the dollar's strong performance in Brazil.



Financial markets in Brazil are now betting on a minimum 25-point rise in the benchmark Selic rate next month.







This shift in expectations stems from analyses by major financial institutions such as XP Investimentos and BTG Pactual. They predict a more assertive policy stance by Brazil's Monetary Policy Committee.



XP has adjusted its forecast, now expecting the Selic rate to reach 11.75% at year's end and 12% by January 2025, up from a previous 10.50%. Echoing this sentiment, BTG Pactua maintains its forecast of a 12% Selic rate early next year.

Divergent Monetary Policies

Analysts Claudio Ferraz, Bruno Martins, and Bruno Balassiano suggest an early rate adjustment could facilitate more manageable policy easing in 2025, especially if inflation worsens.



Reinforcing the possibility of rate hikes, Campos Neto confirmed the central bank's readiness to increase rates if necessary, regardless of his leadership position.



Internationally, China maintained its loan prime rates, with the one-year rate at 3.35% and the five-year rate at 3.85%. Despite holding steady now, China unexpectedly reduced its rates in July, aiming to stimulate economic growth.



Expectations are also mounting for the U.S. Federal Reserve to ease policy, with traders now seeing a 71.5% chance of a 0.25 percentage point cut at September's meeting, down from 76% the previous day.



This divergence in monetary strategies between Brazil and other global economies underscores the complex nature of economic policymaking. It also highlights its profound impact on market dynamics and investment strategies.

