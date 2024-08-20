Micro Cap Rallies On Major Debt Reduction Announcement
8/20/2024 7:00:02 PM
(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) It’s not every day that we get to discuss major fundamental feats of companies that trade as penny stocks. This is not due to a lack of solid companies to discuss, but more or less because the majority of headlines made in the penny stock realm are usually a tad more attention-grabbing.
With that said, we did happen across a micro cap in the food industry that has found pretty significant success today after the company announced that it strengthened its balance sheet by paying off $645,668 of debts. This sent shares of Blue Star Foods Corp. (Nasdaq: $BSFC) higher on Tuesday, with shares of this Miami-based company reaching up to $1.2399/share (+11.70%) at the session high.
This move was the first sign of life from the bulls as it has been beaten down over the last few months.
%BlueStarFoods Corp is an international %Seafood company. It imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized crab meat, and other premium seafood products.
