Raised On Candy Unveils Self-Titled Debut Album: Recorded At Electrical Audio With The Legendary Steve Albini

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Dynamic Fusion of Indie Rock, Post-Punk, and Shoegaze

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Raised On Candy, the dynamic indie rock trio with roots spanning the San Francisco Bay Area and the New York Tri-State, and now based on the East Coast, is thrilled to announce the release of their self-titled debut album, Raised On Candy. Released in July 2024 via Shoegum Records, this album marks a significant milestone in the band's evolving journey.The trio-comprised of Joe Penna (vocals/guitar), Scotty Imp (drums/percussion), and Kevin Harris (bass)-brings a unique blend of indie rock, post-punk, and shoegaze to their music. Their sound is a testament to both their individual expertise and their collective creative vision.The album features a diverse range of tracks that highlight the band's musical influences and creative prowess. From the upbeat opener“Nishuane Park” to the introspective“Midnight Creeper,” Raised On Candy delivers a compelling narrative, capturing the essence of love, loss, and self-discovery.In March 2024, the band traveled to Electrical Audio in Chicago to record their debut album with the legendary Steve Albini. The sessions were marked by a fervor and dedication that resonates throughout every track. Albini's distinctive approach helped the trio capture the essence of their sound and amplify the album's impact.“This album is a reflection of who we are as a band and as individuals,” says Joe Penna, vocalist and guitarist.“We wanted to create something that feels both nostalgic and fresh, a soundtrack for those who are navigating their own sweet and sometimes chaotic journey through life.”Raised On Candy is now available for streaming and purchase on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Bandcamp . For more information on Raised On Candy, including show dates and media inquiries, please visit or follow them on Instagram @raisedoncandy.About Raised On Candy: Raised On Candy is an indie rock band known for their catchy melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and dynamic sound. Formed in the tri-state area in 2022, the band has quickly gained traction for their innovative blend of indie rock and post-punk, captivating audiences with their vibrant and relatable music.

K. P. Harris

Raised On Candy

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Raised On Candy - Nishuane Park (Official Video)