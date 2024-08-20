Curbio Named Overall Home Improvement Company Of The Year By 2024 Proptech Breakthrough Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) POTOMAC, Md., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Curbio , the nation's leading pre-listing home services provider, proudly announces that it has been named the Overall Home Improvement Company of the Year by the prestigious 2024 PropTech Breakthrough Awards. This recognition highlights Curbio's commitment to transforming the decades-old home improvement process into a seamless and modern experience for agents and their clients.

The PropTech Breakthrough Awards, an independent intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global real estate technology industry, selected Curbio for its outstanding contributions to the home improvement and real estate sector. Curbio offers a unique and reliable solution for real estate agents, enabling them to quickly and easily get client homes ready for sale without any upfront costs for sellers. With Curbio, agents get a trusted partner that provides and manages all pre-listing home repairs and updates, ultimately enhancing the marketability and success of the home sale.

"We are honored to receive this honor from the PropTech Breakthrough Awards," said Rick Rudman, CEO of Curbio. "Our mission has always been to be the go-to partner for real estate agents by providing a fast, modern, and fully-managed home improvement experience in an industry in need of changes. This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our entire team as we strive to help real estate agents excel by completing pre-listing home services on time and to the highest standards."

Curbio's technology-driven platform simplifies and provides peace of mind throughout the entire home improvement process, from initial project estimate to completion. The Curbio app enables real estate agents to manage their client's pre-listing home improvements without the need for frequent site visits, material sourcing, trade oversight, and ensuring the work is getting done on time and quality. Curbio handles all aspects of the upgrades, including providing materials from their pre-selected portfolio of on-trend materials to execution, as well as a dedicated project manager. The pay-at-closing option is a unique seller solution that enables real estate agents to win listings and get every home on the market quickly and with the least amount of hassles and disruption to the sales timeline.

Since its inception in 2017, Curbio has experienced remarkable growth and success, helping thousands of real estate agents each year with pre-listing home repairs and updates across the United States. Curbio's innovative approach has transformed the home preparation and selling process, establishing itself as the premier choice for real estate agents looking for an efficient and reliable pre-listing home services provider.

About Curbio

Curbio is the leader in pre-listing home improvements, offering a streamlined, one-vendor solution tailored exclusively for real estate professionals. With a dedicated team focused on making homes market-ready, Curbio provides swift, comprehensive home updates from minor repairs like painting and landscaping to major renovations like kitchen and bathroom makeovers. Utilizing modern technology, Curbio offers a transparent and efficient process that integrates seamlessly into the daily workflow of real estate agents. Curbio's turnkey service simplifies the 'getting homes-ready-to-list' phase, handling everything from estimates to project management, freeing agents from the hassle of juggling multiple contractors and project oversight. As the only whole-home service company working exclusively with real estate agents, Curbio is a dependable - licensed and insured - partner committed to delivering projects on time and within budget. This unique approach, coupled with a 'pay-at-closing' model, makes Curbio the most trusted pre-listing partner nationwide, including

eXp Realty, RE/MAX, HomeServices of America, National Association of Realtor® and Leading Real Estate Companies of the World. Curbio empowers real estate professionals to focus on what they do best: selling homes.

