Ruminations On Life, Struggle Against Racism Unfold In Thoughtful Treatise

Raleigh Thandazani Chiwuta details "The Dichotic Dilemma: The Fabric of Life"

- Author: Raleigh Thandazani ChiwutaUNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In "The Dichotic Dilemma: The Fabric of Life" author Raleigh Thandazani Chiwuta looks back upon his life, experiences and insights, as well as his struggles against injustice and racism, ruminating upon them and sharing sagely lessons to his readers. Here he details the difficult journey he undertook and how he found peace after many years of searching for what was missing in his existence."The ultimate message to the reader is to seek peace and love in the world. That's the ultimate mission and realization." Chiwuta says. His book shows how he made his life-changing realization, an arduous process that spanned many years. He chronicles how he began as a young African man indignant and furious about the injustices of racism, colonialism, neo-colonialism and other systematic inequalities.To overcome this he learned to peer into the other side and learn to see the world through the lens of those he was angry at, which helped him learn how to create something different. He shows his readers how to create more good in their lives by broadening their perspectives and understanding the nature of their struggles and conundrums.Chiwuta shows readers the value of perceiving life through another human being's eyes, to try and figure out how others' minds work. By seeing life through the eyes and perceptions of other people, they can gain empathy and insight, crucial tools to help them navigate their own journeys.About the AuthorRaleigh Thandazani Chiwuta aims to discover the deeper meaning of life through understanding other people and working for the betterment of humanity. "The Dichotic Dilemma: The Fabric of Life" is the inception point of his journey. He is a family man, author and pursuing studies in Ethics and Global Justice to increase his understanding of life from his own perspective as well as that of others.

