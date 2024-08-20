Small Business Owners Invited To Exclusive Event Hosted By Actioncoach South Kansas City

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Raymond FalveyOVERLAND PARK, KANSAS CITY, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Micro and small business owners, solopreneurs and partners, are invited to an exclusive event on Thursday, August 29 in Overland Park, Kansas City.This in-person gathering, hosted by Coach Joe Quero, the owner of ActionCOACH South Kansas City , is designed to help businesses of all industries move beyond the pressure of discounting to remain competitive and start focusing on showcasing their true value.Coach Joe Quero, a certified ActionCOACH from the #1 business coaching franchise, has dedicated his career to helping local businesses thrive. This event is tailored for business owners who are tired of constantly lowering prices and want to learn how to shift their focus from price to value, ultimately boosting profitability while maintaining healthy margins.Event Highlights:Move Beyond Discounts : Learn strategies to emphasize your business's unique value over cutting prices.Boost Profitability: Discover methods to keep your margins intact while staying competitive in your market.Enhance Strategies: Gain actionable tips and insights that you can implement immediately to improve your business approach.Who Should Attend:This event is ideal for small business owners, including franchise owners, service providers, contractors, martial arts centers, and others with annual sales revenue ranging from $150,000 to $750,000.Attendees will have the opportunity to network with peers from a variety of industries, share experiences, and collaborate on ideas to drive success.Event Details:Date: Thursday, August 29Time: 2:30pm - 4pm CDTLocation: 6550 Sprint Parkway, Overland Park, KS 66211Tickets: $15 eachIncludes: Snacks, coffee, and beveragesNetworking: Bring your business cards to connect with fellow business ownersRegistration:To secure a spot at this transformative event, visit Eventbrite or contact ActionCOACH South Kansas City. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.Don't miss this opportunity to learn from one of the leading business coaches in the industry and take your business to the next level by focusing on value, not just price.About Coach Joe Quero:Coach Joe Quero is the owner of ActionCOACH South Kansas City and a certified business coach with a passion for helping small businesses succeed. With years of experience guiding companies to greater profitability and success, Coach Joe is committed to empowering business owners to achieve their goals.For more information about the event or to schedule a consultation with Coach Joe Quero, please contact ActionCOACH South Kansas City at ... or 816-677-6347.

