(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Santiago de Chile, recently faced a shocking surge in violence with eight homicides occurring within three days.



This outbreak predominantly affected La Pintana , a notably vulnerable district, as well as other areas across the Metropolitan Region.



The violence began in La Pintana when attackers shot a 27-year-old man 49 times in his home.



Over the weekend, more tragedies unfolded; a minor was shot in the head and concealed in a drum.



Later, a man driving with his partner was killed by nearly 20 bullets. In a public setting, another man fell victim to what appeared to be a gang-related shooting.







Mayor Claudia Pizarro from La Pintana urgently called for increased police presence and tighter gun control.



She emphasized the mismatch between the plethora of firearms and the inadequate police resources.



The violence also touched diverse communities. Near Santiago's main market, an assailant fatally shot a Dominican shopkeeper at close range.



In a nearby district, a fellow countryman killed a Venezuelan man in his apartment. On Sunday morning, an attacker stabbed a man while he was biking to work in Pudahuel.



Lastly, in the Cerrillos area, an argument ended with an Argentine man fatally shot.

Rising Homicides Signal Deepening Security Crisis in Santiago de Chile

In response to the crisis, regional officials are planning to convene to strategize on legal and policing reforms. They aim to address this upsurge in violence decisively.



These events are part of a larger, troubling trend. The National Urban Security Survey revealed that 87.6% of Chileans believe crime has increased over the past year.



Additionally, one in five households reported being victims of significant crimes in 2023.



Although Chile maintains one of the lowest homicide rates in Latin America, the rise from 4.5 per 100,000 people in 2018 to 6.3% in 2023 is alarming.



This increase highlights the need for effective strategies to combat the violence and restore public trust in safety measures.

