Headpoint Advisors Has Advised The Shareholders Of Online Healthcare Platform Oxford Online Pharmacy On Securing A Strategic Investment From Rockpool

(MENAFN- Pressat) Headpoint has advised Oxford Pharmacy on its partnership deal with Rockpool Investment LLP. The company is a fast-growing online pharmacy offering accessible healthcare to patients' homes. The business has evolved from its roots as a family-owned pharmacy chain established in 1925 into an online-focused healthcare platform.

The company provides cost-effective privately-prescribed and healthcare advice to customers across the UK. The company is led by its founder and CEO Stuart Gale and is supported by a highly-experienced and dedicated management team. Rockpool will support Oxford Online Pharmacy to accelerate its growth trajectory, further develop its technology infrastructure and expand its leadership team. The strategic investment will enhance the company's ability to meet the increasing demand for online pharmacy services, particularly in the fast-growing weight loss sector.

Stuart Gale, Founder and CEO , at Oxford Online Pharmacy commented:“I am delighted to partner with Rockpool to help us further grow the business. Online healthcare is a fast-growing market and this investment will help us expand the team, develop our technology platform and deliver our service to an even wider customer base. Rockpool have been extremely supportive during the process, and we are looking forward executing our strategic plan for the business.”

Darran Green, Partner at Rockpool Investments , said: "We are excited to support Oxford Online Pharmacy as it continues to rapidly grow in the online pharmacy sector. The company has an excellent reputation for innovation and a strong commitment to patient care, while adhering to the highest clinical standards. We look forward to working with Stuart and the management team to further enhance this in the years ahead. Our investment reflects our confidence in the company's vision, leadership, and commitment to technology-enabled accessible healthcare”.

Emmet Keating, Partner, Headpoint who led the deal commented:“We are very pleased for the Oxford Online Pharmacy team to have completed this transaction. Online pharmacy is rapidly disrupting the way that consumers access healthcare treatments. The market is growing at c.20% per annum and Oxford Online Pharmacy is one of the leaders in the UK, with over 20,000 positive Trustpilot reviews. The business is very well positioned to capitalise on the market opportunity.”

Emmet Keating was supported by Oliver Stephens and Henry Baker on corporate finance aspects. Headpoint worked with Lodders Solicitors (Graham Spalding), Parisi Tax (Lisa Stevenson) and PWC Tax (Nick Baker and Beth Cooper).

Rockpool (Darran Green, Oliver Taylor and Bethany Walls) were advised by Bracher Rawlins (David Gerber, Rachel Atherton), Crowe UK (Robert Alsop, Jane MacKay, Nick Brown, Jodie Green), Strategy& (Dr. John Gariba, Stephen Aherne, Ashley Antonia Demirelli), Claritas Tax (Iain Wright), more2 (Chris Simpson, Becky Jasper) Catalysis Advisory Ltd (Peter Fischer Brown) and Palladium Digital (Ben Martin).

