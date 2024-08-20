Woodbridge Pacific Group Features New Opportunities At Palm Desert's University Park

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Woodbridge Pacific Group's stylish, upscale Nova collection at University Park now features an array of new plan layouts for Palm Desert buyers. Tsutsumida Pictures.

Linked with kitchen and prep spaces, this easy-care patio and yard make outdoor entertaining and leisure a relaxing pleasure. Tsutsumida Pictures.

Entertaining is a pleasure when easy circulation unites kitchen, nook and lounge/media, with light and views for all. Tsutsumida Pictures

Shoppers Find Exceptional Choices With Award-Winning Builder

- WPG President Todd CunninghamPALM DESERT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- California's Palm Desert is renowned for its enticing, casual lifestyle, with indoor/outdoor settings for the arts, dining, shopping and recreation. Award-winning Woodbridge Pacific Group (WPG) complements this destination with an enticing array of three distinctive neighborhoods at University Park .“Now is a very favorable time to buy, while the supply of new homes can match demand, and while we can provide generous incentives on selected homes and interest rate buy-downs for qualified buyers,” said WPG President Todd Cunningham.“We invite shoppers to come now to secure their best opportunity.“University Park draws buyers with diverse reasons to consider the California desert,” he added.“Some want a high-quality permanent residence, some are moving to be closer to their adult children, and some want the lock-and-leave ease of a winter home-our design collections address varied preferences.”Striking, Versatile & Luxurious-Modern Spanish, Boutique and Contemporary styles define exterior architecture at WPG's University Park collections. In each, enriched detailing strengthens arrival identity and classic streetscapes.Through-plan views, private side courts and charming dining alcoves bring natural light and sense of expansion to social zones, and sleek kitchens make entertaining or everyday meals a pleasure.In every design, primary suites are optimally secluded from social areas and secondary bedrooms. They feature spa bath designs, walk-in wardrobes and spacious bedchambers.Verve-Pricing is from the high $500,000s for Verve's available homes. Shoppers can explore 4 two-story plans with 2-car garages and 1,871 to 2,490 square feet of living space, with 3 to 5 bedrooms and 2.5 to 4.5 bathrooms. Great rooms highlight these designs, which also offer such per plan distinctions as loft, dual primary suites and a cabana/game room.Nova - Priced from the high $600,000s, Nova designs include homes of 2,328 to 2,751 square feet, with 4 to 5 bedrooms and 3.5 to 4.5 bathrooms. Great rooms, covered outdoor living space and two-car garages are part of every Nova home.Airy lofts and multi-gen suites highlight Nova's new variations, and new layout choices can include a downstairs bedroom with a full bath, or a casita. ADU layouts provide self-contained living quarters, with sleeping and living space, a bathroom and wardrobe, washer/dryer space and a compact kitchen. A separate entry further privatizes ADU layouts.Esprit - Pricing is from the $700,000's for available homes at this 4-plan collection, which features one single-story design. Plan sizes range from 1,992 to 2,925 square feet, with 3 to 5 bedrooms and 2 to 3.5 bathrooms. All homes provide great rooms, covered outdoor living space and 2-car garages. Among Esprit's per plan highlights: loft, optional den, lounge and outdoor lounge.Premium Lifestyle-All residents can enjoy their new home in a well-situated Palm Desert locale. University Park is near the 10 Freeway, with the intersection of Gerald Ford Drive and Portola Road offering easy access to WPG's neighborhoods.Area work centers within easy reach include Eisenhower Medical Center, which is a draw for buyers employed here or those seeking ready access to renowned services. For family buyers, strong schools are another plus. The Desert Sands Unified School District and Palm Springs Unified serve University Park with quality schools for K-12.Abundant retail and dining choices are convenient, and so are hiking trails and other recreational options. Signature destinations include El Paseo Shopping District and the new Acrisure Arena, which hosts sports and entertainment events.Close To Home-Leisure fun is close at hand in nearby parks that include one dog park and one with a covered play area, basketball court and lawn. Additional choices await at The Grove, the master plan's amenity center, which is slated for an early fall opening. The Grove features a resort pool, a lap pool and a kiddie pool. A shaded playground, pickleball court, a stage area, lawn areas for events and games, a firepit and a BBQ area add to enticing leisure time venues.See more of the University Park setting. Fly over at: #galleryFinancing Opportunities - WPG buyers can explore reduced interest rates and special incentives at University Park with expert help from preferred lender Jeff Weirsma, who assists all buyers who secure their loan through US Bank. Call Jeff at 949-515-1205 or 714-403-0329, or email ....“Jeff's ability with navigating today's purchase process is exceptional,” said Cunningham.Nova residents Rose and Dan Arguin are among the many homeowners pleased with their choice of University Park.“We love living here,” said Rose simply.“We love the house, the area and our neighbors, and we will never move.”University Park's 10 model homes are open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The address is 35779 Lasuen Street in Palm Desert, 92211. Call 760-280-6883 or visit wpguniversitypark. For U.S. Bank, call Jeff Weirsma at 949-515-1205 or 714-403-0329, or email ....WPG is a privately held, selective developer/homebuilder with an excellent track record. See.

Rebecca Hardin

Open Line

+1 805-963-0123

email us here