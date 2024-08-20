Since War-Start, Nearly 9,600 Russian Missiles, Almost 14,000 Drones Launched At Ukraine - Cinc

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the outset of the full-scale invasion, the Russian military has already used more than 9,600 missiles and almost 14,000 attack drones against Ukraine.

This was announced at the of local and regional authorities under the President of Ukraine by Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Oleksandr Syrskyi, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Since the large-scale aggression, the enemy has used more than 9,600 missiles and almost 14,000 attack drones. More than 2,400 missiles and 9,200 UAVs have been intercepted," CinC said.

According to Syrskyi, on a daily average, the enemy fires off up to 45,000 munition rounds on the positions of Ukraine's defense forces in the country's east and south.

Also, the enemy does not stop launching missile and air strikes against critical infrastructure sites, key industrial facilities, and other civil infrastructure.

In this context, CinC Syrskyi recalled that during the massive attack overnight August 11, Ukraine intercepted 58 Shahed-131/136 attack drones and 15 missiles.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on August 18, Russian drones and artillery targeted the Nikopol, Marhanetsk, and Myriv communities. Industrial enterprises, 11 households, four gas mains, five power lines, and a solar panel were damaged.