Miningnewsbreaks Mcewen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Closes On Acquisition Of Timberline Resources

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
McEwen mining (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) , a Gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina, has closed on the Acquisition of the
Timberline Resources Corporation (TSX.V: TBR) (OTCQB: TLRS) . The transaction, which was overwhelmingly approved by Timberline shareholders during an Aug. 16, 2024, special meeting, involved the acquisition of all issued and outstanding common shares of Timberline through a merger between Timberline and a wholly owned subsidiary of McEwen Mining.
“We are pleased to bring
Timberline's assets into McEwen Mining and offer a warm welcome to its shareowners,” said McEwen Mining chair and chief owner Rob McEwen in the press release.“We aim to move the Eureka project forward on multiple fronts, including additional exploration drilling, permitting activities and development planning. Nevada is a place where we want to operate for a long time; our priority is adding opportunities for growth at a reasonable cost.”
To view the full press release, visit
About McEwen Mining Inc.
McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. The company also owns approximately 48% of McEwen Copper, which owns the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The company's objective is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the goal of increasing the share price and providing an investor yield. Rob McEwen, chair and chief owner, has a personal investment in the companies of $225
million. His annual salary is $1. To learn more about the company, visit
.
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to MUX are available in the company's newsroom at
About MiningNewsWire
MiningNewsWire
(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
MiningNewsWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
MiningNewsWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN20082024000224011066ID1108581191
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.