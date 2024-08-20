Miningnewsbreaks Mcewen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Closes On Acquisition Of Timberline Resources

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) McEwen (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) , a and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina, has closed on the of the

Timberline Resources Corporation (TSX.V: TBR) (OTCQB: TLRS) . The transaction, which was overwhelmingly approved by Timberline during an Aug. 16, 2024, special meeting, involved the acquisition of all issued and outstanding common shares of Timberline through a merger between Timberline and a wholly owned subsidiary of McEwen Mining.

“We are pleased to bring

Timberline's assets into McEwen Mining and offer a warm welcome to its shareowners,” said McEwen Mining chair and chief owner Rob McEwen in the press release.“We aim to move the Eureka project forward on multiple fronts, including additional exploration drilling, permitting activities and development planning. Nevada is a place where we want to operate for a long time; our priority is adding opportunities for growth at a reasonable cost.”

About McEwen Mining Inc.

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. The company also owns approximately 48% of McEwen Copper, which owns the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The company's objective is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the goal of increasing the share price and providing an investor yield. Rob McEwen, chair and chief owner, has a personal investment in the companies of $225

million. His annual salary is $1. To learn more about the company, visit

.

