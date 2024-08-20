Keysight 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Report: Community Engagement

(MENAFN- 3BL) Keysight's worldwide community engagement programs tangibly demonstrate the company's values and commitment to corporate citizenship, while directly supporting its social impact goals. The aim of these programs is to help build a better planet by contributing to the communities where Keysight operates and actively encourage employees to get involved in local and global volunteer efforts.

The company's community engagement and goals are set annually at the corporate and local site levels and focus on the areas of STEM education - particularly for women and underrepresented minorities in technology - as well as health and human services, and environmental sustainability.

With a focus on strengthening local and global communities, Keysight ended FY 2023 having surpassed its annual citizenship goal by contributing more than $319 million in value through citizenship, giving, volunteerism, STEM education, and university engagements.

FY 2023 impact highlights:



Donated more than $2.5 million to multiple organizations worldwide through the company's matching of employee donations, community grants, disaster relief, and site-based community engagements. Through Keysight's annual Giving Program, which provides employees a means to give to charities around the world through financial contributions, Keysight employees worldwide gave an additional $1.5 million.

Supported relief efforts related to the earthquakes in Turkey and the wildfires in Maui, Hawaii in recognition of the role corporations play to partner with local civic bodies and non-governmental organizations during crisis events.

Volunteered 1,440 hours in CSR and community engagement through the company's ENGs in addition to individual employees and teams working together to volunteer in their local communities. All ENGs have volunteerism as a key element of their annual plans and are often aligned with the particular group's values and corporate community focus areas. For example, in FY 2023, the Keysight LGBTQ ENG volunteered by coordinating local Pride parades; the ENUM participated in the company's MESA partnership; and the Santa Rosa Caretakers ENG volunteered to assist in food donation efforts within their local community. Continued to support employee volunteerism at the company level through approved volunteer efforts during work hours (specifically four hours per month for North America employees), offering guidance and resources to implement volunteer activities, and supporting the Keysight After School program and multiple university engagements.

STEM education

At the intersection of community engagement, citizenship, and volunteerism sit Keysight's STEM education efforts that span primary and secondary school levels, technical skill learners, and university relations. The company's efforts here also include targeted actions in support of our DEI program and goals. With the intention of helping drive community prosperity through higher-wage skills building, the company's work in this space supports the development of a future skilled and diverse technology workforce not only for Keysight, but also its customers and the broader technology industry.

FY 2023 impact highlights:



Engaged more than 1.8 million students, future engineers, and technology skill learners through these programs. With a target based on reach, the company continued to fine-tune strategic partnerships that began the previous year, resulting in more than 2.6 million STEM education engagements across FYs 2022 and 2023 combined.

Delivered more than 1,000 STEM education experience kits to primary and secondary education students around the world as part of the company's flagship Keysight After School program. This program provides materials and lesson plans across several electronics, physical, and earth-science experiments that employee volunteers deliver in school settings. After completing their experiments, students are encouraged to take their finished project with them, providing an opportunity for them to continue learning the concepts presented, share the project with family and friends, or show their teachers. Onboarded more than 660 paid university interns across technology and non-technology roles. This is just a part of Keysight's robust university relations and engagement programs which span multiple support areas, including discounted and donated equipment, complimentary student software licenses, research partnerships, and opportunities to engage with our employee volunteers as guest professors and speakers.