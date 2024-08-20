New Report Reveals Widespread Stigma Of Psoriasis May Be Contributing To Dangerous Delays In Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) During National Psoriasis Action Month, National Psoriasis Foundation Warns Lack of Awareness May Put Millions at Risk for Chronic Conditions

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, the National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) announced new data showing widespread social stigma around individuals with psoriasis that may lead to undertreatment and underdiagnoses, even in those with mild or moderate severity.According to the Psoriasis Health Indicator Report created by the nation's leading dermatologists on behalf of NPF, more than half of Americans without psoriasis say they would be uncomfortable dating a person with psoriasis (54%), and almost 40% say they would be uncomfortable shaking hands with someone with the disease. Psoriasis is not contagious, yet these stigmatizing beliefs can leave people living with this disease feeling isolated and embarrassed. Psoriasis can appear anywhere on the body including the scalp and genitals which can carry increased stigma. This data comes during a critical time when approximately 600,000 adults in the United States live with undiagnosed psoriasis – demonstrating a need for greater awareness to help individuals seek essential care.Psoriasis is a chronic, body-wide disease that presents itself on the skin. Common signs and symptoms of psoriasis include raised, discolored, scaly patches on the skin. Psoriasis lesions lead to burning, cracking and bleeding skin, itching, and swelling. The systemic inflammation of psoriasis leads to higher rates of psoriatic arthritis, high blood pressure, atherosclerosis, high cholesterol, obesity, and diabetes. Too often, people with mild or moderate severity delay diagnosis and essential care, putting them at risk for developing severe psoriasis and chronic health conditions. In fact, individuals with mild psoriasis have a 45% increased likelihood of obesity and those with severe psoriasis have an even greater likelihood of obesity - 123%.This August, during Psoriasis Action Month, NPF is addressing the widespread stigma in America by increasing awareness about psoriasis and its signs and symptoms. That is why NPF has launched a new patient education site called In Focus: #ThisIsPsoriasis , giving people a place to learn more about those who live with psoriasis, clear up misconceptions about the disease, and help patients find effective treatment options.“Psoriasis is one of the most misunderstood public health issues that can have a dramatic effect on the quality of life and lifespan for those affected," said Leah M. Howard, JD, President and CEO of the National Psoriasis Foundation.“Stigmas can leave people living with this disease feeling self-conscious, and secluded, affecting whether people seek safe and effective care. This makes addressing these stigmas and getting the right treatment for psoriasis more important than ever. While there is no cure, psoriasis can be managed and NPF has tools and resources designed to support those living with this disease.”NPF SHARES RESOURCES AND NEXT STEPS IF YOU OR A LOVED ONE HAVE SIGNS OF PSORIASISNPF encourages you to talk to your doctor and ask the following questions if you think you or a loved one could be one of the more than 8 million people in this country who live with psoriasis:.I am experiencing some of the common signs and symptoms of psoriasis. What does getting a diagnosis look like?.How severe is my psoriasis?.Do I need to see a dermatologist or specialist?.What are the treatment options for psoriasis?.Will certain treatments fit into my lifestyle better than others?.How can I continue daily life with psoriasis?.Where can I go for more information?For more information, visit In Focus: #ThisIsPsoriasis (psoriasis/in-focus) and read the Psoriasis Health Indicator Report, a culmination of extensive research representing the first time the health impacts of psoriasis have been presented in one place.ABOUT THE NATIONAL PSORIASIS FOUNDATIONServing the community of people impacted by psoriatic disease for more than 55 years with patient support, advocacy, research, and education, the National Psoriasis Foundation is the leading nonprofit representing individuals with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The mission of NPF is to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of all those affected by this chronic immune-mediated disease. As part of that effort, NPF created the Patient Navigation Center to offer personalized assistance to everyone with psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis. In recent years, NPF has funded more than $30 million in research grants and fellowships that help drive discoveries that may lead to more and better treatments and ultimately a cure. Learn more at psoriasis.

Amy Robinson

BRG Communications

...