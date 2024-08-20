Thiamine Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.01 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 10.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Thiamine Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The thiamine market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.24 billion in 2023 to $1.37 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased fortification programs, expansion of functional foods, rise in demand for natural and organic sources, increased demand for functional foods, and increased fortification efforts.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The thiamine market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing health awareness, aging population, rising incidence of chronic diseases, consumer preference for natural and organic products, and rising occurrence of lifestyle-related disorders.

Growth Driver Of The Thiamine Market

The increasing demand for dietary supplements is expected to boost the growth of the thiamine market going forward. A dietary supplement is a manufactured product intended to supplement a person's diet by taking a pill, capsule, tablet, powder, or liquid. The rising demand for dietary supplements is due to heightened health awareness, a growing preference for preventive healthcare, and an increasing emphasis on immune system support. Thiamine is included in dietary supplements to guarantee sufficient intake of this essential vitamin, which is crucial for vital bodily functions such as energy production, nervous system health, heart function, digestion, stress management, and overall metabolic equilibrium.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the thiamine market include BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., The Nature's Bounty Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd., Swanson Health Products Inc., Brother Enterprises Holding Co. Ltd.

Major companies operating in the thiamine market are focused on developing innovative products, such as vitamin B1 deficiency infusions, to sustain their position in the market. Vitamin B1 deficiency infusion refers to the therapeutic administration of thiamine (Vitamin B1) directly into the bloodstream via intravenous (IV) delivery.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Thiamine Mononitrate, Thiamine Hydrochloride, Thiamine Pyrophosphate

2) By Form: Tablets And Capsules, Liquid, Powder

3) By Application: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the thiamine market in 2023. The regions covered in the thiamine market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Thiamine Market Definition

Thiamine, or Vitamin B1, is a vital water-soluble nutrient within the B-complex group, essential for carbohydrate metabolism and nerve function. It is crucial for maintaining overall health and proper physiological functions, particularly those related to energy metabolism and neurological health.

Thiamine Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Thiamine Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on thiamine market size, thiamine market drivers and trends, thiamine market major players, thiamine competitors' revenues, thiamine market positioning, and thiamine market growth across geographies. The thiamine market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

