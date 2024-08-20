Terminal Tractor Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Terminal Tractor Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Terminal Tractor Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The terminal tractor market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.90 billion in 2023 to $0.95 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased demand for efficient logistics and supply chain solutions, rapid growth in e-commerce, significant investments in port and intermodal infrastructure projects, growth in international trade activities, replacement of aging fleets with newer, more efficient models by logistics companies and port operators, shortages in manual labor drove the adoption of automated and semi-automated terminal tractors to maintain operational efficiency.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The terminal tractor market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the ongoing development and deployment of autonomous terminal tractors, increasing focus on sustainability and reducing carbon footprints, efforts to optimize global supply chains for efficiency and cost-effectiveness, ongoing expansion and modernization of port facilities, government incentives and subsidies for adopting clean and efficient technologies, rising urbanization and industrialization in developing regions.

Growth Driver Of The Terminal Tractor Market

The increase in e-commerce sales is expected to propel the growth of the terminal tractor market going forward. E-commerce refers to buying and selling goods and services over the internet, typically through websites and online platforms. The increase in e-commerce sales is driven by convenience, wider product selection, competitive pricing, and shifting consumer preferences towards online shopping. Terminal tractors are used in e-commerce for efficiently transporting trailers and containers within logistics hubs and distribution centers to facilitate fast and organized order fulfillment.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the terminal tractor market include BYD LLC, Volvo AB, Sany Heavy Industry Co. Ltd., Kalmar India Pvt Limited, Konecranes Plc, Hyster-Yale Inc., REV Group Inc.

Major companies operating in the terminal tractor market are focused on developing innovative solutions, such as electric terminal tractors, to enhance efficiency and sustainability. Electric terminal tractors refer to vehicles designed for transporting trailers and containers within terminals or logistics yards, powered entirely by electric motors for reduced emissions and operational costs.

Segments:

1) By Type: Manual, Automated

2) By Propulsion: Diesel, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Hybrid, Electric

3) By Tonnage: Less Than 50 Ton, 50-100 Ton, Greater Than 100 Ton

4) By Axle: 4x2, 4x4, 6x4

5) By Application: Airport, Marine, Oil And Gas, Warehouse And Logistics, Food And Beverages, Rail Logistics

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the terminal tractor market in 2023. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the terminal tractor market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Terminal Tractor Market Definition

A terminal tractor refers to a specialized vehicle designed for transporting trailers and containers within terminals, warehouses, or logistics yards. It typically features a fifth wheel for coupling with trailers, allowing for efficient maneuverability and handling of heavy loads in confined spaces.

Terminal Tractor Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Terminal Tractor Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on terminal tractor market size, terminal tractor market drivers and trends, terminal tractor market major players, terminal tractor competitors' revenues, terminal tractor market positioning, and terminal tractor market growth across geographies.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

