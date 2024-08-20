CNB Bank And Trust, N.A. Partners With Insuritas To Launch CNB Insurance Services, Its Embedded Insurance Agency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CNB and Trust, N.A. works with Insuritas to launch CNB Insurance Services in driving fee income leveraging Insuritas' proprietary virtual agent technology

- Matt Cors, SVP & Chief Experience Officer at CNB

AGAWAM, MA, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Insuritas announces the successful launch of CNB Insurance Services, utilizing its award-winning full-service digital insurance agency platform, BUNDLE by Insuritas. Owned by CNB Bank and Trust, N.A. (CNB), CNB Insurance Services is embedded inside the bank's customer ecosystem and engineered to offer a full-service insurance agency solution to their retail and commercial customers. Through the partnership, CNB is now able to offer its customers the auto, home, commercial, and ancillary insurance products they purchase every year, while deepening wallet share and building an important source of annuitizing non-interest income.

“We're delighted to have worked with CNB to launch a full-service, digitally powered insurance agency to their customers in the Illinois and Missouri markets,” says Insuritas Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Chesky.“Through our embedded insurance agency as a service, CNB can now provide simple, seamless access to competitive options for their customers' insurance needs, all with a focus on delivering the right coverages at the right price at the right time.”

“We are excited to add Insuritas' sophisticated embedded insurance platform as yet another exceptional financial product and service offering at CNB,” says Matt Cors, SVP & Chief Experience Officer at CNB. He continues,“With insurance rates increasing like so many other things, we see this as an opportunity to help our customers save on their insurance needs and ultimately another way for us to help them meet their financial goals.”

The agency features a variety of insurance services, including a myriad of commercial insurance products, as well as personal insurance products such as home, renters, auto, pet, identity theft, and travel insurance. Insuritas partners with more than 40 carriers to ensure appropriate coverage at a competitive price.

About Insuritas

The Insuritas mission is to connect people to the insurance products they need through a seamless, transparent shopping experience where carriers compete to provide them with the right coverage at the right price. The Insuritas 'Embedded Agency as a Service' platform is installed across a network of financial institution partners serving over 25 million customers nationally, empowering financial institutions to leverage proprietary data-mining techniques and integrations with a broad array of insurance carriers to make highly personalized, digitally optimized insurance offers to their depositors, all within their brand. These strategies help further their commitment to the financial well-being of their customers, while driving a critical source of non-interest income for their institution. For more information, visit .

Jeffrey Chesky

Insuritas

+ +1 8606531134

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn